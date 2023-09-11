Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 9/10/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Building site in Rioja

An insightful discussion.

Hedonism Wines on running ‘the best wine shop in the world’

An amazing place, indeed.

Nonalcoholic Wines: Emerging Innovators and Big Guns Enter the Growing $56 Million+ Category

Pam Strayer knows how to dig into a subject.

The Politics of Wine

Guy Woodward explores if drinking wine is a political statement?

The Revolution Won’t Be Vinified

Peter Pharos rebuts Guy’s piece.

8 female sommeliers that should be on your radar

One heck of a list of superstars. You should know them all!

New Jersey Judge Upholds Retail Shipping Ban

Back to the Supreme Court we go…

Why pergola vine training is on the rise

Climate x effort = pergola FTW?

Two Wineries Join Lawsuit Accusing Napa County of Unconstitutional Patterns & Practices

Yes, this is a press release, but Napa County really seems to be screwing up.

Rajat Parr’s Latest Chapter: Palomino

Dotty and John dig into Raj’s Cucumonga wines.

A Month After the Maui Fire, the Island’s Only Winery Faces an Uncertain Future

Yes, there is wine on Maui.

South African Wine Has Never Been Better—Have Americans Noticed?

Let’s hope they do soon!

The wine so good the Swiss won’t share it

A primer.

The Natural Wine Flaw

Unpacking the trends.

How to Land Your First Sommelier Gig

The experts explain.

IWSC announces shortlist for 2024 Wine Communicator Trophy

Some very worthy names on this shortlist.

Tunisian heatwave hits wine output

Hottest year ever?

Inside the Evolution of Crete’s Wine Industry

Yummy stuff!!

More Rayas Than Raisin

On the evolution of (South) Australian wine.