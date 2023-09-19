Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 9/17/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Can oxygen resurrect wine into something truly special?

Just breathe.

Natural wine shouldn’t be a style

Amen.

Fungus and May downpours ravage Italy’s wine production

Seen it with my own eyes. It was brutal.

20 Wines Under $20: Bottles for All Seasons

Eric Asimov goes budget shopping.

Oregon wine industry getting behind an ambitious refillable wine bottle venture

Yes. This!

Why Might a Parisian Wine Bar and Ice Cream Parlor Hire a Bouncer?

Blame TikTok.

Sorry, But You Can’t Park Here

Glad no one was hurt.

Bernard Arnault Poached His Rival’s Winemaker, and a Stunning Burgundy Grand Cru Is the Result

All’s fair in business and wine?

Wine harvest is late this year. Is that a bad thing?

Only if the weather turns.

The Science of Pyrazines in Wine

A primer.

Croatia’s Organic Wine Appellation Wins Awards, Balances Nature With Winemaking

Get yourself some Plavac Mali.

Fatal poisoning in Bordeaux wine bar

Brutal.

Winemaker Keto Ninidze is making a statement with wine and food in Georgia

Fight the patriarchy!

Major Shake-Up in Rioja

The edifice continues to crumble.

Spanish producers make a united stand in the fight against ‘industrial’ Rioja.

Another take on the story.

Tributes paid to murdered Sicilian wine professional

Very sad story.

European Alcohol Policy Is Coming for Wine

Nervous-making to be sure.

Treasury Wine Estates Leans Into Sustainability Across Many of Its Brands

Glad to see it.

Devil’s Advocate: Assyrtiko and Buttery Chardonnay. Niche and Mainstream

Buy your wine by alphabet.

As US Demand Drops, California Worries About an Excess of Grapes

The numbers don’t lie.

Big Money And The Soul Of Wine

Hey, your business is showing.

How consumers are affected by wine auctions they can’t attend

Sam Cole-Johnson looks beneath the paddle.

White peaks: Argentinian Chardonnay climbs new heights

An interesting report.

French prosecutors probe Champagne grape-pickers’ deaths in extreme heat

We need to take care of workers.

Santa Barbara’s wine industry declared war on weed. Pot is winning.

Capitalism is winning.

What You Need to Know About Brazilian Wine

Getting better all the time.