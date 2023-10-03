Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 10/1/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

A tale of two co-ops

Languedoc and Sardinia compared.

With a Splashy New Project, Rock Star Maynard James Keenan Aims to Amplify Arizona Wine

Not just another celebrity brand.

This Cult Napa Valley Producer Just Shocked the Industry by Selling to the World’s Largest Winery

With some more details on where they’re headed.

Ethics of drinking £15k bottle of DRC questioned

Stockbroker doesn’t think at all about the ethics of treating it as an asset…

Did Roman soldiers use wine fridges?

Maybe.

Why starting this S.F. wine bar was ‘as tough as opening a strip club’

And meanwhile SF businesses continue to close.

Wine Future reveals full programme

I’ll be there talking about the value of stories.

A wine made from grapes soaked in seawater? Yes, it’s a thing

Interesting experiment.

Inside scientists’ mission to save America’s wine industry from climate change

Or from smoke taint specifically.

Meet the Winemakers Shepherding In the Next Generation of California Wines

How many times are we going to hyphenate “new?” Is it “New-new” or “New-new-new”?

Can Alternative Yeasts Lower Wine’s Alcohol Content?

An interesting and worthy question with no definitive answers yet.

Archaeologists Discover Still-Sealed 5,000-Year-Old Wine Jars in Ancient Egypt Tomb

Heck of a cellar in the afterlife? World’s first afterlife wine bar?

Delayed Sonoma County harvest set to play out over next frenzied weeks

I can hear the scrambling from here.

The California Race to Stop the Invasion of the Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly

“Keep stompin b*tch!” Any wine-related story that has a ready-made SNL clip is gold.

Art and wine: In the garden of gains

Published in June 2022, and NFTs have fizzled since, but still a thoughtful piece.

Sauternes Fights to Regain a Foothold with U.S. Wine Drinkers

Because… it’s your grandpa’s non-fortified dessert wine?

Tenerife hit by worst fire in the Canary Islands in 40 years

Ouch.

Is White Wine Enjoying a Sales Boom?

If it’s Sauvignon Blanc.

Billionaire with ‘more wine than could be drunk in a lifetime’ to sell 25,000 bottles worth $50M

A little obscene.

LA’s New Wine Bar Moment Looks (and Drinks) Different

The cool place to hang now.

Chinese tycoon to be tried for Bordeaux buying spree

Oh, who among us has not made this kind of mistake?