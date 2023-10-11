Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 10/8/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

How Ozempic’s Popularity Could Threaten the Wine Industry

Fascinating story.

Devil’s Advocate – Time to Take Back Labels Seriously

Hear, hear.

Biodiversity, Fire and Catastrophe: A Discussion with Bill Harlan and Richard Mendelson

A nice discussion.

Is There a Right Way to Talk About Wine?

Words, words, words. And some good ones.

Can Lowering Mile-High Tasting Room Fees Lure the Next Generation of Wine Drinkers?

A very good question to ask.

The Heffalump and the Alcohol Czar

Yes, this.

Floods wreak disaster in South Africa’s winelands

Climate chaos continues.

Climate change devastating for Okanagan grape growers

Setbacks continue.

Why Winemakers Are Split on the Benefits of Concrete Eggs

Count me in the proponent category.

For Sommeliers Around the World, Wines in Tall Skinny Bottles Are an Industry Obsession

And no one else will buy them.

What amount of wine intake maximizes happiness?

One more glass.

Don’t Be Afraid of Napa and Sonoma’s ‘Smoke Vintage’

It’s true. Some excellent wines were made, by the few who made wine at all.

Washington wine grape growers downsizing

Because when Ch. St. Michelle doesn’t buy, you can’t sell.

10 Zinfandels and Blends to Drink Right Now

Eric pens an excellent list.

In Provence, Winemakers Confront Climate Change

Elsewhere in the Times….

As Texas Wine Gathers Strength, 6 AVAs Are on the Horizon

But don’t expect any tasting notes from the Enthusiast.

Academy for young winemakers aims to diversify South Africa’s wine industry

More of this, please.

How a ‘crazy blender’ mixes grapes from five countries into one wine in Napa

And the carbon footprint?

North Coast vintners hope for warmer days accelerate this year’s later harvest

And the moisture continues to heighten disease pressure.

Is this the finest wine glass ever made?

Wow, that’s a heck of a bit of free press.

The 7 Best Wine Bars in New York City

Some good choices here.