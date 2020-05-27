Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 5/24/20

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

This pandemic, I’m drinking through the souvenir wine I’ve collected since I was 14

Let’s hope she stored it well.

The Best European Wine Regions You’ve Never Heard Of

Serbia.

Time for US Wine to Follow the EU

Agreed. Except, we don’t as a rule.

Yes, you should stick your nose in the wine glass before you taste it. Here’s why.

Dave McIntyre gives wine tasting 101.

The Gold Standard For An Emerging Sparkling Wine Country And The Couple Behind It

Catherine Todd profiles Nyetimber

‘California Always Delivers’: Why Wine Might Be a Wiser Investment Amid a Volatile Stock Market

Just drink it, please.

How to taste wine when you’ve lost your senses

Max Allen gets over anosmia.

In Malta, Roman Ruins and Natural Wine Bars Sit Side by Side

Get thee to Malta.

Napa Restaurants Open, Tasting Rooms Stay Shut

But is it too early?

Napa Valley shouldn’t expect tourism to substantially bounce back until 2021

Ouch.

Biochar: the Vineyard’s Next Big Thing

Just ask Randall Grahm, 5 years ago.

Inside Bordeaux by Jane Anson: The châteaux, the wines and their terroir

First look at Jane Anson’s book.

Jefford: The language of wine

Andrew Jefford on tasting.

In defence of wine influencers

Robert Joseph loves him some Instagram?

A Tiny, Eco-Friendly Oregon Subappellation Goes Beyond Pinot Noir

Paul Gregutt talks Ribbon Ridge.

Fine wine after the pandemic

What people think are going to happen.

Méthode Cap Classique Report

Jamie and Treve taste a lot of SA Sparkling.

Get a WSET qualification without leaving home

Online exams come online.

When the tasting has to stop

Life for wine tasters under quarantine.

How Producers are Rethinking Rosé in 2020

Getting more serious, they say.

Wine Sales Defy Doom and Gloom

Some good with the bad.

Joe Fattorini on social media ‘peacocking’

People showing off on Social Media? Say it ain’t so, Joe!

Europe Moves on Wine Ingredient Labeling

Maybe the US will pay attention.