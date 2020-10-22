I will admit it. I’m one of those people who really enjoy reading through restaurant wine lists. I suppose that’s a good thing, considering that I read more than 1000 of them each year in my capacity as a judge for the World of Fine Wine’s annual Restaurant Wine List Awards.

As someone who has worked in the design industry for decades, I have become, if only through a combination of outspokenness and masochism, the lead judge when it comes to the Wine List Design category of these awards. In this capacity, I review literally every single wine list submitted to the awards as part of the creation of the shortlists for the design category that are provided to all the judges.

As you might imagine, I have developed some opinions about what makes for good wine list design. In the past I’ve shared some of the criteria that I have instituted as part of these awards, but this year, at the request of the World of Fine Wine, I’ve gone farther, and recorded a masterclass webinar on wine list design, entitled Wine List Design: Avoiding the Pitfalls.

It will take place on November 2, at 9:00 AM Pacific Time, and is completely free. If you’re a sommelier, wine director, restaurant manager or owner, and are interested in how to avoid some of the key mistakes I see repeated again and again when it comes to the design of restaurant wine lists, I can guarantee this will be a good use of your time.

Don’t end up with wine lists that look like those above. It’s not that hard to keep your wine list from looking ugly, but it takes a bit more effort and knowledge of some key principles to make it truly excellent.

Register for my masterclass on wine list design.

If you do happen to take the class, I’d love to know what you think. Also, I will also be fielding live questions from the audience during a portion of the 2020 awards ceremony, which will take place on November 30th, 2020 at 5:00 PM GMT.