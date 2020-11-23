Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Devon Broglie, Global Beverage Buyer for Whole Foods Market, Placed on Administrative Leave After Sexual Misconduct Allegations and Recent Resignation from Court of Master Sommeliers–Americas
The cards continue to fall.
The Myth of “Old World” Wine
An interesting discussion of history.
Sommelier advocate says sexual harassment scandal among reasons wine business must move away from such titles
More perspective
Robert Joseph: English wine’s growth is unsustainable
Bursting bubbles?
Panel looks at issues faced by women in the wine industry
Some heavy hitters in this discussion.
Wineries ask Napa County to help speed disaster recovery
All the help we can get.
Now’s the time to try nouveau wines, a fresh celebratory drink meant to be chugged
Sniff before you chug.
Rescuing California’s Hellish 2020 Wine Vintage
Santa Barbara to the rescue.
Does your sense of taste and smell improve with practice?
Yes, says anecdotal evidence.
Napa Winery Is Turning Smoky Grapes Into Brandy
When life gives you lemons, er, smoky grapes…
Team Madrigal — unlikely first-responders
More stories from the fires
As Shutdowns Return, Restaurants Grapple with the New, New Normal
A disaster in the making.
Supreme Court agrees to hear California grower’s challenge to state farm labor law
A test of sympathies for labor and concepts of private property.
Why Brits love laughing at wine experts
Because everyone loves a takedown.
What my Alaskan Native grandmother taught me about wine writing
Elaine Brown gets personal.
Time to Ruchè
Big and beautifully aromatic.
Six easy ways to improve a winery website
Every winery should read this article and do all six things.
‘English nouveau’: a young red to rival Beaujolais
Pinot instead of Gamay.
Tim James: Is wine getting saltier?
I really hope so.
On Grief: How I Mourn a Lost Parent Through Wine
A brief, vulnerable tribute.
Looking at a World Without Wine Bottles
Bring out the kegs!
It’s Time to Put the Noble Grapes in Their Place
The rise of the godforsaken.
The Rise of Burgundy’s Other White Wine
Aligoté is the hot new thing.