Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Wine Fraud Rudy’s Fate is Sealed
Deported, but he’ll be glad to get out of his current digs, thinks Blake Gray.
What the book trade can teach wine
Experiences, says Robert Joseph.
Smoke Taint Reduces California Wine Crop
8% sounds low, but Napa represents less than 4% of the state’s output.
10 Sparkling Wines for Leaving 2020 Behind
You deserve this, says Eric Asimov, even if the year doesn’t.
Sake brewing in 2020: ‘Hard times are going to be with us for a while’
Melinda Joe hangs with the toji.
Illegal winery busted at Alabama town’s sewage plant
File under the heading, “just when you thought you had heard it all….”
Stuck at Home, People Are Splurging on Wine and Spirits
Because…. 2020.
Natural wine labels on the borderline
Or, over the line, as the case may be.
Ridge Monte Bello: On the edge of North America
Marisa goes to Ridge.
After 2020 What’s Next for Wine?
One word: e-commerce
California Liquor Board Bypasses Due Process
This is unconscionable, not to mention, unconstitutional
How to Find the Best Champagne for You
Eric has another list.
Making champagne with little to no added sugar is tricky. A respected producer is doing it right.
Dave McIntyre is excited about it.
There’s a boutique winery in Utah, and you’ll never guess what’s growing nearby
Actually you would guess…
Worker Ran Illegal Winery in Alabama Sewage Plant, Sheriff Says
Alabama Sewer Wine has got a ring to it, you have to admit.
NYC winery offering COVID tests with wine case purchases
Buy wine, get a COVID test? What’s not to love about that?
In World’s Top Ice Wine Region, 2020 Vintage Will Be Rare Find
Thank you, global warming.
Scientists Explore the Unexpected Potential Benefit of Excess Tannins
Wine makes Tupperware better?!
Weak Thanksgiving Raises Worries for Wine
Not as much wine sold as we hoped.
In Uruguay, A Tiny Wine Region Makes a Big Impression
A primer.
Wine Meets Sisterhood
Introducing the Black Girls Wine Society
Electric weeding performs as well as glyphosate beneath the vines
Zap those suckers. And keep the chemicals away!
‘Cataclysmic Change’ To Sweep Through Wine Industry
More on Australia’s China Tariff problem.
African American vintners hopeful over future after Black Lives Matter movement
More people paying attention is good.
Wine Tourism Takes an Optimistic Outlook
Good luck with that.
Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 12/20/20
Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Wine Fraud Rudy’s Fate is Sealed
Deported, but he’ll be glad to get out of his current digs, thinks Blake Gray.
What the book trade can teach wine
Experiences, says Robert Joseph.
Smoke Taint Reduces California Wine Crop
8% sounds low, but Napa represents less than 4% of the state’s output.
10 Sparkling Wines for Leaving 2020 Behind
You deserve this, says Eric Asimov, even if the year doesn’t.
Sake brewing in 2020: ‘Hard times are going to be with us for a while’
Melinda Joe hangs with the toji.
Illegal winery busted at Alabama town’s sewage plant
File under the heading, “just when you thought you had heard it all….”
Stuck at Home, People Are Splurging on Wine and Spirits
Because…. 2020.
Natural wine labels on the borderline
Or, over the line, as the case may be.
Ridge Monte Bello: On the edge of North America
Marisa goes to Ridge.
After 2020 What’s Next for Wine?
One word: e-commerce
California Liquor Board Bypasses Due Process
This is unconscionable, not to mention, unconstitutional
How to Find the Best Champagne for You
Eric has another list.
Making champagne with little to no added sugar is tricky. A respected producer is doing it right.
Dave McIntyre is excited about it.
There’s a boutique winery in Utah, and you’ll never guess what’s growing nearby
Actually you would guess…
Worker Ran Illegal Winery in Alabama Sewage Plant, Sheriff Says
Alabama Sewer Wine has got a ring to it, you have to admit.
NYC winery offering COVID tests with wine case purchases
Buy wine, get a COVID test? What’s not to love about that?
In World’s Top Ice Wine Region, 2020 Vintage Will Be Rare Find
Thank you, global warming.
Scientists Explore the Unexpected Potential Benefit of Excess Tannins
Wine makes Tupperware better?!
Weak Thanksgiving Raises Worries for Wine
Not as much wine sold as we hoped.
In Uruguay, A Tiny Wine Region Makes a Big Impression
A primer.
Wine Meets Sisterhood
Introducing the Black Girls Wine Society
Electric weeding performs as well as glyphosate beneath the vines
Zap those suckers. And keep the chemicals away!
‘Cataclysmic Change’ To Sweep Through Wine Industry
More on Australia’s China Tariff problem.
African American vintners hopeful over future after Black Lives Matter movement
More people paying attention is good.
Wine Tourism Takes an Optimistic Outlook
Good luck with that.
Share this:
Tags:commentary, curation, press clippings, trends, wine news