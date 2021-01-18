Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Master brewer: the woman excelling in Japan’s male world of sake

We need more lady Tojis and more lady sushi chefs.

Bruce Jack on the devastating human and industry cost of Covid-19

A gut wrenching situation.

Boom Times Ahead for US Wine industry

So some think.

Silicon Valley Bank Predicts the Wine Industry Will See a Spike in Demand When Consumers Celebrate Postponed Life Events in 2021

More on the annual report.

Anson: Where are the diverse voices in Bordeaux wine?

Jane Anson looks for the ladies, among others.

French wineries to get aid as new US tariffs bite

Meanwhile, American wineries get bupkis.

The South African wine industry is an engine of transformation, don’t switch it off

Amen.

Preliminary Estimates Indicate Sonoma Pinot Hit Hardest by Smoke

A 40% reduction in Pinot.

Importing wine (to the UK) post Brexit

Red tape galore.

This Sonoma Cabernet Producer Wants to ‘Claim Victory’ Over Napa

Ticking all the boxes.

Turning the Tables on Christopher Sawyer

The somm speaks.

After disastrous 2020, Sonoma County grape growers face a hopeful, uncertain harvest

Well, you know what they say about the only place to go from the bottom.

What Miles Davis and John Coltrane taught me about wine

Alfonso returns to listen for the spaces between the notes.

The glass may not be greener

Jancis on packaging options.

Great Escapes: Winemaker Dan Petroski’s Pandemic Inspirations

A creative soul.

US Supreme Court Backs Off Shipping Case

Waiting for the right time to weigh in, perhaps?

Remembering Howard Goldberg

A nice remembrance.

Legendary California winery Williams Selyem will hand over control to a French producer

But you couldn’t ask for a better buyer.

With the big Williams Selyem deal, a California wine icon aims to avoid a common fate: a soulless private equity future

More thoughts from Esther.

Burgundy Comes Calling for Sonoma Pinot

Blake Gray’s take.

Napa and Willamette Suffer Poor 2020 Vintage

Reputations will preserve quality.

Wine.com smashes US$300 million sales mark in 2020

COVID boost.

Gallo, Constellation and the Impact of Corporatization in Wine

What does consolidation mean?

Australian winemaker hits her stride in heart of Burgundy

Hairdresser to negociant is quite the transformation.