Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Master brewer: the woman excelling in Japan’s male world of sake
We need more lady Tojis and more lady sushi chefs.
Bruce Jack on the devastating human and industry cost of Covid-19
A gut wrenching situation.
Boom Times Ahead for US Wine industry
So some think.
Silicon Valley Bank Predicts the Wine Industry Will See a Spike in Demand When Consumers Celebrate Postponed Life Events in 2021
More on the annual report.
Anson: Where are the diverse voices in Bordeaux wine?
Jane Anson looks for the ladies, among others.
French wineries to get aid as new US tariffs bite
Meanwhile, American wineries get bupkis.
The South African wine industry is an engine of transformation, don’t switch it off
Amen.
Preliminary Estimates Indicate Sonoma Pinot Hit Hardest by Smoke
A 40% reduction in Pinot.
Importing wine (to the UK) post Brexit
Red tape galore.
This Sonoma Cabernet Producer Wants to ‘Claim Victory’ Over Napa
Ticking all the boxes.
Turning the Tables on Christopher Sawyer
The somm speaks.
After disastrous 2020, Sonoma County grape growers face a hopeful, uncertain harvest
Well, you know what they say about the only place to go from the bottom.
What Miles Davis and John Coltrane taught me about wine
Alfonso returns to listen for the spaces between the notes.
The glass may not be greener
Jancis on packaging options.
Great Escapes: Winemaker Dan Petroski’s Pandemic Inspirations
A creative soul.
US Supreme Court Backs Off Shipping Case
Waiting for the right time to weigh in, perhaps?
Remembering Howard Goldberg
A nice remembrance.
Legendary California winery Williams Selyem will hand over control to a French producer
But you couldn’t ask for a better buyer.
With the big Williams Selyem deal, a California wine icon aims to avoid a common fate: a soulless private equity future
More thoughts from Esther.
Burgundy Comes Calling for Sonoma Pinot
Blake Gray’s take.
Napa and Willamette Suffer Poor 2020 Vintage
Reputations will preserve quality.
Wine.com smashes US$300 million sales mark in 2020
COVID boost.
Gallo, Constellation and the Impact of Corporatization in Wine
What does consolidation mean?
Australian winemaker hits her stride in heart of Burgundy
Hairdresser to negociant is quite the transformation.