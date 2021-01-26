Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

In Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, the Gifts of Simplicity

Eric Asimov keeps it simple.

Support Lodi’s Save The Old campaign

A worthy cause

Ancient Grape Revived in Tuscany

Blake Gray likes him some Colombana

US Wineries Willing to Sell Out

Almost 50% willing to sell.

Wine Critics Panned Napa’s 2011 Vintage. Here’s Why They Were Wrong.

Sara Schneider on a cool vintage.

Matt Walls: My two years in Provence writing Wines of the Rhône

The travails of French country villages.

Police bust biggest fake Penfolds operation in China

Big wines, big business.

The future of en primeur

Tubes of wine.

Dysons Sell Stake in Williams Selyem to Burgundy’s Faiveley Family

Burgundy comes to the Russian River Valley.

Will Biden Remove Wine Tariffs?

We’re praying.

Imagining an End to Wine Tariffs

Blake Gray on the subject.

Predicting Higher Demand for Wine in 2021. Part II of the SVB Videocast

The post-COVID boom is coming, says Rob McMillan.

2020 Fires Caused $3.7 billion in losses for Wine Industry

Ouch.

Wine the Target for Investors – and Thieves

Sometimes a fine line between the two?

Why Can’t You Smell? Doctors and Scientists Are Working to Understand COVID-19’s Impact on Our Senses

Interesting dive into the research.

Domestication of wild grapevines is still active

Fairly geeky article, but very cool info.

Craig Camp: Leading the Way for Vineyard Rejuvenation from Conventional to Biodynamic Farming

Nice profile.

North Coast wine business will feel effect of the pandemic for some time, expert says

Hard times will continue.

Passion Is Not A Panacea

Robert Joseph suggests excellence may be preferred.

‘I’m a Neuroscientist, and This Is Exactly How Alcohol Ruins Your Sleep’

More and more as we get older.

South Africa’s wine industry suffers badly

And keeps suffering.

South Africa’s Ban On The Sale Of Wine: Making Sense Of A Non-Sensical Situation

Cathy Huyghe on the topic.

The 2020 wildfires could cost California’s wine industry $3.7 billion – but it doesn’t have to be that way

Lots of research is needed.

Why alternative packaging for wine has struggled

Tactility, says Jamie Goode.

Alcohol played a ‘difficult role’ in her life. Then she became CEO of Pernod Ricard North America

Nice profile of a top exec.

Film to highlight female entrepreneurship in Champagne

The Widow FTW.

Wine Shipments to Consumers Soar to Record $3.7 Billion in 2020

Lots of pandemic buying.

Friuli Venezia Giulia – In Constant Motion

A nice check-in with a dynamic wine region.

Regenerative Viticulture: Trendy Buzz Word or Revolutionary Farming Philosophy?

The newest thing.

Wine After War in Bosnia and Herzegovina

When did you last have a Bosnian wine?

To court socially minded millennials, some wineries are investing in more than grapes

The beauty of a B-corp.

American Airlines has so much extra wine that it is starting a delivery service

Because the first think we think of when we think of quality wine is… airlines?

Jancis Robinson’s tips on how to travel vicariously through wine

Just open a good bottle, she says.

California to Impose Statewide Rules for Winery Wastewater

A new regimen.

You can go wine tasting in the Bay Area again this week, but some wineries will remain closed due to rain

Glimmers of hope.

How Sulfites Became Public Enemy No.1 in Wine

The persecution is real.