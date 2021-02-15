Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Defining Wine Culture – Sarah Heller on why young Chinese consumers are in charge

Sarah Heller has been stewing in it.

Wild Yeast and Native Grapes in Lebanon

Rebecca Holland checks in on Bekkaa.

Building a Retail Wine Empire: A Live Chat with Costco’s Annette Alvarez-Peters

At one point one of the most powerful people in wine.

Evidence Mounts That Eco-Friendly Wine Tastes Better

Eventually we’ll know the truth.

Wine investment: Burgundy bubble shows no signs of bursting

Too dear for most, now.

Vineyard planted on Easter Island

Frontier winemgrowing.

Meet the SF sommelier making wine more inclusive with funny Instagram videos

Keeping it real.

Austrian Winemakers at the Forefront of a Biodynamic Farming Revolution

Three of the very best.

Saskia de Rothschild On Building a Winemaking Empire

269 sausages to feed the harvest workers.

The Brexit effect: will fine-wine prices rise?

No matter what, it sounds a nightmare.

Reid – a most unusual wine merchant

Bet his phone is ringing off the hook now.

Breaking Up With The Restaurant Industry Is Hard To Do

So many people got/getting screwed.

Wine tariffs are crushing US importers

Ouch.

Josko Gravner: The Sprudge Wine Interview

A very in-depth conversation.

The Drink Black Movement Must Tap the Source

If you wanna Buy Black, here’s the deal.

California’s Wine Grape Crush Report

Smoke to blame?

Wildfires clobbered California wine grape crop in 2020. Here’s how much was lost

Clobbered is the right word.

Value of North Coast’s 2020 grape harvest cut in half by wildfires, pandemic

Another perspective.

Champagne’s Uncertain Future

20 percent value drop.

Test Tube Vino

The new way to taste.

The man wine experts trust to sell their collections

He has tales to tell.

Mobster John Gotti’s fabled wine collection is now for sale in Queens

Well, 36 bottles anyway.

For Me, Wine is Best Experienced Among Gay Women

More perspectives!

Tariffs, Pandemic Hit U.S. Imported Wine Shipments In 2020

Them’s some pretty dire numbers.

Long-time wine writer and wine competition founder Robert Whitley dies in San Diego

Widely admired and definitely to be missed.

Prices and Tonnage Drop like a Rock

For numbers geeks only.