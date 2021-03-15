Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

California Crushes Lowest Total Tonnage in a Decade, Grape Prices also Down

“2020 isn’t a year we can benchmark for anything.”

The Surfers and Skaters of California Winemaking

A few of the many.

Brexit’s effect on the UK wine scene

It ain’t pretty.

Where have women got to in wine?

Some statistics

Portugal’s women winemakers

Some women to know.

Initiative to support world’s oldest vines launches

A worthy effort to be sure.

Have Italian Wine Laws Become A Counter-Productive Farce?

So what does the “G” tell us anymore, asks John Mariani.

What is a Négociant-Éleveur? Burgundy’s Biggest Producers Reclaim a Once-Maligned Title

Some houses have always done it well.

Napa Valley’s smallest farms have long been closed to tourists. A new law may change that

But we’re a long way from having said law on the books.

Washington Wine: A Tale of Two Industries

Chateau St. Michelle struggles.

American Wine History has Deep Midwestern Roots

The flyover states of wine.

Steven Spurrier, Briton who helped make Calif. wines a global commodity, dies at 79

Washington Post obit.

Wineries Turn Their Backs on VinItaly

Too soon, they say.

I opened a wine store in NYC, right before the pandemic started. My entire business has been defined by Covid.

What the American Dream looked like this past year.

Turning the Tables on Katie Kelly Bell

A profile of a writer.

‘Funky’ Wine: Friend or Flaw? Experts Weigh in on Wine’s Most Divisive Descriptor

What’s in a word?

Wine in an Alcohol-free Future

Vicki Denig looks at the trend.

The Wine Industry Takes on the Markets

Liza Zimmerman looks at the impacts of IPOs

These Female Entrepreneurs Create Digital Communities with Wine

Profiles in entrepreneurship.

How the Suspension of EU Tariffs Is Helping American Wine Importers, Retailers and Restaurants

Sara Schneider sees sun breaking through the clouds.

Leading the Charge to Level the Playing Field

Level more! Check out the Lift Collective.

Felicity Carter: Female management and the transformation of wine

When you want to transform, choose a woman.

Does Wine Lose Its Spirit When the Alcohol Is Removed?

Eric Asimov finds something to like.