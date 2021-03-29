Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Bordeaux signals countdown to ‘fine wine space race’

The wine came back. But did dignity?

On Reviews And Scores

The problem with crowdsourced wine reviews.

How Tannat went down under

A long way from Uruguay

The aesthetics of wine

Jancis’ lecture at Oxford on the subject. Now free to read.

‘It’s time we judged Italian wine on its own terms’

But is it the fault of the judges, or the producers?

Jacques Devauges reveals his strategy for Clos des Lambrays 2019

Bring on the parcels.

Justin Keay on Stellios Boutaris – the unstoppable rise of Greece’s Kir Yianni

A Greek superstar speaks.

The differences between organic and biodynamic wine – and 12 to try

Keep in mind, the assertions made here are true in the EU, but not all are true in the USA.

Climate Change Threat to Wine Regions

A rundown region-by-region.

Man Who Ran Illegal Wine Operation Inside Sewage Plant Avoids Felony Charge

Busted, but penitent.

A bottle of wine was blasted into space. Here’s what it tastes like now

How much of the difference was space, and how much was the one-helluva-ride to get there?

China slaps duties of up to 218% on Australian wine for 5 years

Can you say brutal?

Australia threatens WTO action after China’s wine duty ruling

Aussies not going down without a fight.

How has Brexit affected the wine trade?

It’s not pretty.

Vin Mariani: The Cocaine-Infused Wine Beloved by Popes and Presidents

Move over, falernian.

Jordan Winery turning some of its property into pollinator sanctuaries

Hang with the butterflies while you drink wine.

Wine Prevents Dementia, But Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

The latest in dubious wine health news.

No Second Best for Liber Pater

Risking ungrafted vines in Bordeaux.

What Happens When Flying Winemakers Are Grounded?

Blending by FedEx.

How Women Winemakers in Northern and Central California Are Rising Above the Flames

Ladies to know.

Raised in the World of Wine — This Dynamic Winemaker Got Started as a Curious 10-Year-Old Girl

An interview with Erica Stancliff

Is there an impact of Sound Vibration on Grape Wine?

Music and the microbiome.

Pa. Supreme Court upholds ruling that the PLCB illegally restricted wine shipping

Even the government isn’t above the law.

Oregon’s Alcohol Producers Temporarily Stop A 3000% Tax Hike

The bullet has been dodged.

Refugees are helping French wineries fill labour shortages

Wherever you can find them.

Amulet Winery Investors Sue Tuck and Boo Beckstoffer Alleging Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Another wine country soap opera.

The Peter Liem Interview

By Terry Theise.