Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Four Women say Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, ‘Prince’ of Wine Country, Sexually Assaulted Them

These allegations, deeply researched and reported, are shocking and disgusting.

Sonoma County wine industry group to expel Dominic Foppoli’s winery following sexual assault allegations

Not a moment too soon.

Sheriff’s Office opens investigation into Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli following sexual assault allegations

Let’s hope so.

Frost strikes European vineyards

This is the other big, very sad news this week.

French vineyards hit by ‘worst frost in decades’

More chilling news.

French Wine Production Ravaged by a Devastating Frost

Even made the NYT.

Late frost to wreak havoc on French wine production

And the FT.

Old vines give rise to classic wines

Jancis on the merits of age.

A Wine Country city has a segregation problem

Not the only city.

Tired of Tasting Notes? Not so Fast, Tough Guy

Terry Theise says take your complete sentences and shove them….

Terroir on a 100-Point Scale

I give Urziger Wurtzgarten 94 points.

Napa Launches $42m Fire Prevention Plan

Not a ton of details here other than “fire breaks and fuel reduction”, but that’s a good amount of money to start!

It’s Time to Forget the Old Rules of Wine Pairing

Ahem. Some of us have been saying this for years and years.

Rob Symington – environmental activist

No longer just any port in the storm.

In Acknowledging Its Uncomfortable History, The Australian Wine Industry Will Only Benefit.

This is a very interesting and important article to read if you’re interested in equity and racial justice.

The Differences Between Coastal and Inland Wine Regions

A primer of sorts.

Bordeaux 2020 vintage report – what to expect

Adam Lechmere runs it down.

In the right Society

This will be a foreign concept to Americans. Doesn’t it smell like socialism?

Turning the Tables on Tim Fish

Carl Gavanti interviews the long-time Wine Spectator writer.

Bordeaux converting to organic on a massive scale

Few details here to justify that adjective, but hard to argue this is anything but good.

Mess on the High Seas: That Imported Wine You Want Might Be Stuck on a Boat

But not likely in the Suez Canal.

A Starter Kit for Aspiring Wine Lovers

Eric Asimov gets down to the very basics.

French winemakers set candles and straw ablaze to save vines from frost

Scary times. Especially after an early bud break and unseasonably warm temps.

Organic viticulture ‘almost impossible’ in Champagne

I call BS on this, as does Champagne Louis Roederer.

Wine Influencers Inspire Strong Reactions. But What’s the Harm in Being ‘Liked’?

The clash of generations continues.

Valuing our old vines

Tim Atkin makes the case for preservation.

The Many Faces of Kalterersee

Everything you wanted to know about this little wine region.

What Is the Role of “Heimat” in Terroir?

Who doesn’t love the taste of home?

In the Sign of Subtlety

Everything you thought you knew about Pinot Blanc is wrong.

Drink More Scheu!

Don’t worry. It’s been de-Nazified. Twice!

Shimmering Schiller

Schiller? Never heard of it. But now I have to drink it!

José Vouillamoz on Swiss Wine Grapes

The man who knows.

Completer: The Answer to a Prayer

Your exploration of wine is not complete until, well, you know…

Reviewed: Louis Roederer’s new still Champagne wines

The story behind Champagne without bubbles.

Lockdown Saw Rise in Wine Domains and Wine Scammers

Fascinating.

Is Trousseau’s Future in American Vineyards?

Maybe, but its present shines here.

Bollinger Champagne Owners Buy Oregon’s Ponzi Vineyards

The latest French buy-in.

Wine production up in Barbera d’Asti as Piedmont remains ‘resilient’

Nice to hear someone is doing OK amidst all this.

A Wine-Soaked True Crime Doc with ‘Fraud, Deception and Intrigue’

Sarah Daniels reviews the Kurniawan documentary.