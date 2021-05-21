A view down the Sil River takes in the precariously steep vineyards of the Amandi District of the Ribeira Sacra near Galicia, Spain. The Ribeira Sacra in the far northwest of Spain has hosted grapevines since ancient times. The Romans planted grapes here, but as in many parts of the world, the main infrastructure of grape growing came with the Cistercian and Benedictine monks who built some of the most ancient terraces that are still used today to grow, among other things, Mencia, for which the region is famous.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as” and then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full-size view and drag that to their desktops.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

ORDER THE BOOK:

The work of photographer Jimmy Hayes can be further appreciated in his forthcoming monograph, Veritas, which will be published in 2021 by Abrams Books / Cameron + Company. Pre-order the book from the Abrams web site.

PRINTS:

Fine art prints of this image and others are available from Jimmy Hayes Photography.

ABOUT VINOGRAPHY IMAGES:

Vinography regularly features images for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any website or blog without the express permission of the photographer.