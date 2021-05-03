Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Does Your Wine Really Taste Like Rocks?

Adam Gollner grapples with belief in minerality.

Posh French Winemakers Pounce on Big American Vineyard Selloff

Elin McCoy describes the trend.

The 2021 Frost Could Impact Harvest, Distribution and What You Pay for French Wine

30% reduction of supply means prices will climb.

In England, Varied Soils Meet Cool-Climate Winemaking

A primer.

We Should All Be Drinking More Lebanese Wine

Yes, indeed.

This beloved Marin winery is shutting down because of California’s drought and climate change

Damn. That sucks.

Who Really Buys Fine Wine?

One perspective based on some data.

China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

A good time to buy Australian.

Wineries and Local Nurseries Aim to Shape Regional Terroir

Where the plants come from matters, even before they’re in the ground.

Tropical Terroir: The Man Turning Taiwan Into Wine Country

Fascinating story. Note wineglass photo in the article filled with ice cubes.

The Other Side of the Slope: Burgundy’s Other Grapes and Wines

Things other than Pinot and Chard.

A special wine can change your perspective forever. What was your epiphany bottle?

Dave McIntyre discusses those special bottles.

Txakolina for Good Cheer, Wherever You May Be

The wine made for eating.

Barolo Rolls Out an Uneven Vintage

Tom Hyland says the ’17s are tricky.

Climate Change Prompts Vineyard Yield Rethink

A complex topic

Northern California Winemakers Shift Practices Amid Drought Emergency

If only you could start dry-farming on a dime.

US Wine Sales Set to Skyrocket

Says the guy who usually tempers expectations.

Europe’s Late Frost Goes Farther Than France — and Well Beyond Wine

The ripple effects of frozen water.

Simon J Woolf: The world’s simplest guide to wine ageing

Simon trying to keep it simple.

Wine exotica

Sadly, New York does qualify as exotica for some.

Dr. David H. Bruce (May 25, 1931 – April 28, 2021)

Another pioneer gone.