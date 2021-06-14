Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Chenin Blanc Finds Its Feet in South Africa

Amanda Barns goes prospecting.

Cold Fall and Arid Winter Conditions Wreak Spring Havoc in Some Vineyards

Climate change rears its head again…

Turning the Tables on Alder Yarrow

So, uh, I got interviewed.

By the Bottle: Alder Yarrow

Um, twice.

This Summer, Make It Chianti Classico

Chianti really has never been better.

Lush or Lean? Wine Pros on What their Favorite Tasting Terms Really Mean

Words, words, words.

Are We Entering the Post-Natural Wine Era?

Sigh.

Calling Mr. Natural — A Battle Cry

The riposte.

Tolerance v intolerance

REALLY interesting dustup on the topic of Biogenic Amines. Seriously. Read this.

The Wine Mavericks of California’s Central Coast

Some great picks in there.

Wine Lightens Up as Heavy Bottles Fall Out of Favor

But how many wineries have really made the change?

‘Turns out you can’t get away from it anywhere’: Inside the sexism that runs rife in the drinks industry

Need to keep talking about it until it’s gone.

Creating Change in California’s Food and Wine Scene

A profile of Maryam Ahmed.

New exhibit tracks the once unlikely rise of Oregon’s wine industry

Would be cool to see this.

The New Generation of Vintners Reviving Los Angeles’ Wine Heritage

Matt Kettmann profiles a few good names.

The Message in a Reusable Wine Bottle: Combat Climate Change

Every little bit helps! Eric Asimov goes deep into the subject.

Wineries Clash in Battle of the Cults

What’s in a name? Everything, apparently.

A Legend of the Vineyard

Many happy returns, Dr. Walker.

Meet the Millennial woman modernizing one of Napa’s most exclusive wineries

A profile of Maya Dalla Valle. Love the last line.

A Guide to the Wines of Languedoc and Roussillon

The 101 for a big place.

Winemakers Collaborate With Weed Growers on New Cannabis Appellation Systems

Terroir is everywhere.

Wine Label Text: How Much is Too Much–and Too Little

Consumer opinions vs. professional

It’s Time to Stop Laughing Off Wines With Funny Names

Elin McCoy drinks for fun.

Why the Wine Industry Is Betting on Jermaine Stone

Nice profile from Dorothy Gaiter.

How Château Lafite Changed the World of Wine

One night in Hong Kong….

Inside Blaufränkisch’s Global Comeback

Please sir, can I have some more?

Rioja’s power struggle

Tough times to be a little producer

Why Etna wine is so hot right now

Hotter than Hansel.

Police Seize Grange In “Sting Of The Century”

224 people charged. Seriosly, this is like Spectre for wine

Will Chemical Damage Kill the Texas Wine Industry?

Brutal.

Hot Brands And Instagram Are Fueling Rosé Wine’s Phenomenal Growth Rate In The U.S. Market

And to think, once we used to have a rosé advocacy organization.

Why Bay Area wineries may eventually struggle to sell wine – even with a rise in tourism

Fire season has begun, says Esther Mobley.

Are Napa Valley Grape Prices Sustainable?

Limited supply suggests: yes.

Why New England wines are starting to get some serious attention

Terroir isn’t limited to the West Coast.