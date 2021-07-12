Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Fruits of Labor

A pretty deep look into some uncomfortable, but important, history.

What They’re Drinking in Tokyo

Uh, everything, it seems.

Non-vintage Is Timeless

Great story about innovation in Austria.

How Beaujolais Nouveau Won (And Lost) Generations of U.S. Drinkers

Going the way of Yellowtail.

Ancient wines are having a moment in Italy. Here’s why.

You’ve heard of ocean aging bottles. But this is ocean tempering grapes.

How Do Women Connect in a Changing Wine Industry?

Community.

3 Wine Professionals Share Their Career Shifts

Fun stories.

The Making of 100-Point Wines: Two California Chardonnays from an Iconic Winemaker

Virginie Boone talks with David Ramey.

Oregon’s Sparkling New Wine Chapter

Nice coverage of a burgeoning business.

From Savoie, White Wines That Refresh Like Mountain Air

Some of the best wines on the planet that few know about.

By the Bottle: DLynn Proctor

Alfonso asks, DLynn answers.

Shipping air across the Pacific

Jancis on the challenges of glass bottles and their carbon footprint.

How Lean, Racy Chablis Unlocked a Wine Life

How Jordan MacKay came to wine.

Burgundy 2021 so far – cool and damp

A report on the vintage.

Cooling reds aplenty

Jancis goes for low-alcohol reds.

South African Wine Industry Raises Alarm! Wine Producers Unable To Stay Afloat With Continued Alcohol Ban

Brutal.

Introducing the New Generation of South African Winemakers

Let’s hope these folks stay in business.

Inclusion – as urgent as fermentation

Another excellent article by Tshepang Molisana.

Still Life in Coteaux Champenois

More on Champagne without the bubbles.

A Pioneer of ‘Mountain Barolo’

The little village that could.

Why Austria is a Leader in the Natural Wine Movement

That photo is just missing a pitchfork.

Are Wines Getting Higher In Alcohol?

Yes.

Wine Is a Language. Do You Lose It When You Stop Drinking?

A nice personal story.

Thousands of Restaurants Lose COVID-19 Relief They Were Promised as Revitalization Fund Allowed to Dry Up

This f*cking sucks.

French Regions Are Fighting to Become the ‘World Capital’ of Wine

It’s like where is Amazon going to put its new HQ.

Tobacco giant Altria Group to sell wine business for $1.2 billion

The bigge$t new$ thi$ week.

Washington Winery Sale Raises Questions

Blake Gray’s take.

Sold! What The Ste. Michelle Sale Means for Washington’s Wine Industry

Sean Sullivan’s take.

A Toast to Women Wine Trailblazers on the East End

Some Long Island ladies.

Texas wines are coming of age, and the Hill Country offers grape expectations

Texas wine is a thing.

Behind America’s Unexpected Cool-Climate Wine Region, Michigan

Michigan wine is a thing, too.

Israel’s Negev Desert could help winegrowers survive climate change

Some interesting varieties grown there.

The Mission is getting a cool-kid dance party spot that serves hardcore natural wines

Tragically hip.

“Carbon Capture During Fermentation Could Make Wine a Negative-Emission Industry”

A very thoughtful look at winery carbon footprints.

As California wineries lose insurance, some fear this fire season will be their last

This is a very scary story.

Violent Storms Rip Through Italy’s Gattinara Region, Pelting Vines with Hail

Ouch.

Wine Demand is Turning Negative, Defying Good News

Rob is the market whisperer.

In Praise Of Assyrtiko

Peter Pharos charts some change.

In California, A New Strategy to Fight Grapevine-Killing Bacteria

Nice article on the work to combat Pierce’s disease.

Turning the Tables on Marcy Gordon

Another profile of a writer.

Napa tourism boom hampered by lingering COVID-19 impacts

It’s called a labor shortage. And it sucks.