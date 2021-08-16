Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

California Drought: Wine Country Vineyard Struggles To Stay Afloat After Well Runs Dry

Tough times ahead for some.

Taxes, Tiers and Other Ways Prohibition Still Restricts U.S. Wine

Too many restrictions.

Natural Wine and the Debate Over ‘Healthy’ Alcohol

Hard to parse facts from wishful thinking.

Sweet Visciolata and the Fleeting Joys of Summer

What nostalgia tastes like. A beautiful piece.

The Enduring Appeal of Buttery Chardonnay

The wine geeks love to hate is still going strong.

Meet the wine world’s celebrity pruner

And his 4 principles. Very cool story.

There’s wine. Then there’s natural wine. Then there’s ‘zero-zero’ wine

The fringe within the fringe.

White Zinfandel, the Acid-Washed Jeans of Wine

It’s back, baby!

Delaware’s Burgeoning Wine Industry is at a Precipice

The threats are myriad.

It’s a Wine Store for Billionaires, But You Can Shop There Too

I always stop in when I’m in London.

Meet Manhattan’s New Guard of Wine Pros

This is a great story.

5 Must-Have Books for Every Wine Lover’s Library

An interesting list.

Pinotage, the World’s Most Divisive Wine

There are good ones to be had, for sure.

Climate Change Forces California Winemakers to Reconsider What Grapes Grow Where

Time for an update of the Winkler Index.

Move Over Goats. Cattle are the New Fire Fighters in Town

Interesting story.

Wine from Germany’s flood zone gives hope for future

Small hope is still hope.

Fires Threaten Greek Wine Revival

Just when things were getting good.

Colorado’s Ghost Towns Are Taking Over Instagram Thanks to Its Booming Wine Scene, Chic Bars, and Charming Hotels

That’s a helluva title line.

A Walk on Wine’s Wild Side

Not all those who wander are lost.

Do Low-Yield Vines Really Make Better Wines?

Science says no. So do most winemakers.

Wine scientists running studies to combat smoke exposure

We still need a solution.

Drought, frost, heat blamed for light Mendocino County wine grape crop

The locusts, so far, haven’t arrived.

‘A focus on quality’: Mexico’s wine industry bears fruit in revival of tradition

There are some good wines being made there.

LA’s Little-Known Winemaking History Dates Back 200 Years, And It’s Still Alive Today

Hollywood and Vine had vineyards.

Mark Tarlov, Hollywood Producer Turned Oregon Vintner, Dies at Age 69

A much beloved figure.

By the bottle: Anthony D’Anna

Another good drinking companion profiled.

A Tale of Two Vineyards

A really great article, and important for the times.

Challenging The Old Order

Tim Atkin muses.

Natural is Good; Natural and Socially Just is Better

Amen.

Champagne crisis bubbles up in Hamptons

Clutch your pearls.

Dry farming a vineyard: What it is, how to do it and why it exists

Lessons from Dominus.

A Healdsburg winery’s glitzy job contest promised $10,000 a month. It was a stunt – and it worked

Again.

28-Year-Old Wins Viral Wine Contest; Receives $10,000 Monthly Salary and Free Rent For A Year

A profile of one of the winners.