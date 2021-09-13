Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

One of California’s most influential modern wineries, Dirty & Rowdy, is ending after 11 years

Creative differences, it seems. End of an era.

How Cabernet Franc Is Wowing Argentina’s Winemakers

Yes, indeed, there is more there than Malbec.

Why Does It Cost So Much to Ship a Box of Wine?

A good answer to a maddening question.

An ode to Palomino: still wines made from old vine Palomino offer a new narrative for this ‘neutral’ industrialised yet historic grape variety

Not just for Sherry anymore.

Peter Liem on Champagne: dosage, growers versus houses, and viticulture

Few people know more than Peter.

The Cheap Wine That Turned Americans on to Fine Wine

An important piece of history to know.

How to Taste the Fermentation Vessel in Your Wine

Or not taste, as the case may be.

Prosecco protesters rise up against ‘ruthless expansion’ of Italian winemakers

This is an awful story.

France faces lowest recorded wine output following frost and disease

So is this.

Fires, frost, and floods: Europe’s winegrowers brace for the worst harvest in memory

The question is, how often are we gonna see headlines like this one?

Extreme weather causes 60% drop in Champagne crop for 2021

Among those hit hardest.

Timber Supply Issues Are Causing Headaches for the Wine Industry

Could be a serious problem.

Most significant changes to Sherry regulations for 50 years announced

That’s some progress.

Through 3 Whites, the Art of Blending Wines

Eric on the virtues of melange.

How This Master Sommelier Became a Game-Changing Napa Valley CEO

I didn’t know his whole story. What a journey!

Chinese actress Zhao Wei, owner of Bordeaux estates, cancelled in China

And worst of all, no one knows where she is.

How Anderson Valley’s Roederer Estate is dealing with the drought

Plan B, and Planc C.

Farmworker shortage raises worries grapes will go unpicked

COVID effects continue to play out.

The Oregon Winemakers Going Rogue with Biodynamic Bubbles and Global Grapes

Nice profiles of some interesting names.

What Becky Wasserman Taught Us About Burgundy—and Humanity

Nice remembrance and celebration.

Down The Rabbit Hole

And out the other side.

By the Bottle: Carmen Castorina

Another hidden figure.

Slow winemaking on the Sonoma Coast

A nice profile of Matt Courtney

Enabling one’s favorite predispositions

An interview with Jay McInerney

Australian wine update

Jancis sheds light on present difficulties.

Wine’s ‘Gender-Split’

And problems with polling.

Turning the Tables on Deborah Parker Wong

Q&A with the editor of Slow Food’s Slow Wine Guide.

The new fine wine

You mean the newly expensive wines that collectors want?

Going Viral: Covid Saves Chinese Wine

Local interest booms, says Jim Boyce.

Will the wildfires create an insurance desert in California North Coast?

It’s a serious problem.

Science and Culture: Wildfires pose a burning problem for wines and winemakers

A deep dive on smoke taint.