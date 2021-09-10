The first grapes of the 2019 Accendo Cellars’ harvest are christened with a bottle of 1997 Salon at Wheeler Farms Winery in St. Helena. Accendo is the next act of Bart and Daphne Araujo after selling their eponymous winery and its Eisele Vineyard to the Artemis Group, the parent company of Château Latour in Bordeaux. All of the Araujo family’s harvests since 1991 have begun with this tradition.

