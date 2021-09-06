Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Influential British wine critic Jancis Robinson sells her website, with plans to increase California focus

My boss has a new boss.

All change, no change

Jancis’ notes on the new ownership.

Icons with feet on the ground

Robert Joseph offers thoughts on Jancis’

Two Buck Chuck and the Lure of Bargain Wine

The story

Why Lodi Is the Most Exciting US Wine Region You’ve Never Heard of

Sara Schneider offers her thoughts.

Lodi is about to pick its first Assyrtiko

Perhaps proof point for the above.

Bright, Cheerful Vinho Verde Shows Its Serious Side

I want to drink all these wines.

5 Wines That Shaped a Nobel Prize Winner’s Life

Stories like this make wine endlessly fascinating.

This Black Hospitality Entrepreneur Launched A Wine Brand “For The Culture”

A nice profile.

Why France’s Jura Is the Next Hot Wine Region for Young Collectors

And now prices will rise.

A Brief Look at Baja’s Long Winemaking History

The original wine country.

The Future of Winemaking Is Hybrid

If only they tasted better.

Change May Be Coming to Your Favorite Wines

This is the “Wealth Matters” column.

Force of nature: WA crusader all alone on the natural wine front

Local coverage of Vanya Cullen.

Roederer Moves on from Non-vintage Champagne

More like Krug, less like Veuve Clicquot.

Bottlenecks: Biden could be about to shake up an 88-year-old system

The president can’t really change the system on his own.

The Winemakers Who Believe Vineyard Sheep Provide ‘True Terroir’

Weed control and fertilizer in one.

Several Ways to Donate to the Caldor Fire Fund Help Victims of the Fire in El Dorado County

El Dorado needs help.

Why Lodi Is the Most Exciting US Wine Region You’ve Never Heard of

More experimentation going on. For instance…

Lodi is about to pick its first Assyrtiko

I, for one, can’t wait for Lodi Assyrtiko.

Prey Tell

Sheep are cute. Falcons are badass.

Time for Wine to Go Topless

Yep, time for capsules to die.

Becky Wasserman – A lengthy and entirely personal tribute

A really lovely remembrance from Robert Joseph.

A Farewell to Becky Wasserman, a Great Sage of Burgundy

Eric Asimov’s tribute is really nice, too.

Wine waste can now be used to create race car fuel

Vroom, vroom.

By the Bottle: Emily Huang

A window into the next generation.

The rise of Nebbiolo

A nice piece by Walter Speller.

Wind Change Saves Wineries from Fire

El Dorado will have a harvest. The question is how it will taste.

Hail wreaks havoc in the vineyards of DO Ribeiro in northwest Spain

Though it sounds like it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

Spanish Wine Industry Gets Political

Again. And again.