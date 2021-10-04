Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

In Deepest Mendocino, Rebuilding a Life in Wine

A nice profile of the reincarnation of Wells Guthrie.

After Awful Year, a Small But Mighty Wine Vintage Is Expected

Elin McCoy runs down the global harvest.

The power of Dionysus—Effects of red wine on consciousness in a naturalistic setting

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Red wine makes us feel good.

By the Bottle: Brian Cronin

The running sommelier is to the point.

Meet The Animals And People Behind Grazing-Based Viticulture At Antiquum Farm

Pigs in da vines.

New Zealand Wine Wiz Nick Goldschmidt on the Surprisingly Easy Secret to a Lifetime of Good Drinking

An interview with Nick.

Jamie Goode: Tricking up red wines – when is technology going too far?

Jamie tallies the ways.

A Traditional Sake Revival Is Quietly Brewing in Japan

The idea that this is a revival is preposterous. Bad headline.

Meet Côteaux Champenois, the Other Wine From Champagne That’s Giving Bubbly a Run for the Money

Except the money isn’t even close. Like molehills and mountains.

The Hectic Day in the Life of a Napa Winemaker During Harvest

Elin McCoy follows steve around.

Hit the Road To These LGBTQIA-Friendly Wine Destinations

Fun in the Fall Sun.

A Battle of the Bubbles: War Comes to the Prosecco Hills

And this time it’s being fought with lawyers.

Champagne Triumphs Through Adversity

And more amazingingly, through acronyms!

A $700 California-Australia Wine Blend Aims for Icon Status

It’s good, but not $700 good.

How One COVID Nurse Found Respite in Winemaking

This woman is a superhero.

Deconstructing the language of wine to attract new consumers – In Conversation with Sandrine Goeyvaerts

Super interesting article. Wish I read French. I’d like to read her book.

Vineyard Tech & The Green Cyber Revolution

The future is here, it’s just not evenly distributed.

Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

Totally tragic.

Is Cinsault coming into its own?

The secret grape.

Facing Drought, Wildfires, Scorching Heat, Bay Area Wineries Are Changing How They Grow Grapes

The story of the times.

Turning less water into better wine

Dry farming, unsurprisingly, has a lot of interest these days.

How to look after wine leftovers

Jancis gives wine, and advice, to her neighbors.

Wine adulteration in Austria

Austria is probably cringing.

Wine Acidity Can Be Good. Except When It’s Not

Acid freaks, unite!

“Behind every glass is 12 hours of paperwork”: Wineries face complex bureaucracy

This is true.

Largest counterfeit Bordeaux wines busted in China

Lesson: don’t buy Bordeaux wines from strangers on the internet.

Behind the Bottle: Seña

Deep dive into an iconic wine.

Hailstorm Rips Through Adelaide Hills

Scary, but not devastating.