Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
In Deepest Mendocino, Rebuilding a Life in Wine
A nice profile of the reincarnation of Wells Guthrie.
After Awful Year, a Small But Mighty Wine Vintage Is Expected
Elin McCoy runs down the global harvest.
The power of Dionysus—Effects of red wine on consciousness in a naturalistic setting
Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Red wine makes us feel good.
By the Bottle: Brian Cronin
The running sommelier is to the point.
Meet The Animals And People Behind Grazing-Based Viticulture At Antiquum Farm
Pigs in da vines.
New Zealand Wine Wiz Nick Goldschmidt on the Surprisingly Easy Secret to a Lifetime of Good Drinking
An interview with Nick.
Jamie Goode: Tricking up red wines – when is technology going too far?
Jamie tallies the ways.
A Traditional Sake Revival Is Quietly Brewing in Japan
The idea that this is a revival is preposterous. Bad headline.
Meet Côteaux Champenois, the Other Wine From Champagne That’s Giving Bubbly a Run for the Money
Except the money isn’t even close. Like molehills and mountains.
The Hectic Day in the Life of a Napa Winemaker During Harvest
Elin McCoy follows steve around.
Hit the Road To These LGBTQIA-Friendly Wine Destinations
Fun in the Fall Sun.
A Battle of the Bubbles: War Comes to the Prosecco Hills
And this time it’s being fought with lawyers.
Champagne Triumphs Through Adversity
And more amazingingly, through acronyms!
A $700 California-Australia Wine Blend Aims for Icon Status
It’s good, but not $700 good.
How One COVID Nurse Found Respite in Winemaking
This woman is a superhero.
Deconstructing the language of wine to attract new consumers – In Conversation with Sandrine Goeyvaerts
Super interesting article. Wish I read French. I’d like to read her book.
Vineyard Tech & The Green Cyber Revolution
The future is here, it’s just not evenly distributed.
Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident
Totally tragic.
Is Cinsault coming into its own?
The secret grape.
Facing Drought, Wildfires, Scorching Heat, Bay Area Wineries Are Changing How They Grow Grapes
The story of the times.
Turning less water into better wine
Dry farming, unsurprisingly, has a lot of interest these days.
How to look after wine leftovers
Jancis gives wine, and advice, to her neighbors.
Wine adulteration in Austria
Austria is probably cringing.
Wine Acidity Can Be Good. Except When It’s Not
Acid freaks, unite!
“Behind every glass is 12 hours of paperwork”: Wineries face complex bureaucracy
This is true.
Largest counterfeit Bordeaux wines busted in China
Lesson: don’t buy Bordeaux wines from strangers on the internet.
Behind the Bottle: Seña
Deep dive into an iconic wine.
Hailstorm Rips Through Adelaide Hills
Scary, but not devastating.