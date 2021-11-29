Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Brittany: France’s Newest Wine Region
Billionaire pushing buttons.
What Makes Savoie’s Wines So Prized?
Wink Lorch digs into Chignin.
Mechanization Versus Wine’s Human Touch
Do you taste those robotic feet in your Port?
Why Martinborough Pinot Noirs Are New Zealand’s Best
Some are certainly among the top.
Circling back in Napa: what the Araujo family did next
Blake Gray writes about the Aurajos.
Andrew Jefford: ‘A wine’s visual cues shout, stamp, whistle and roar’
Andrew appreciates discombobulation.
Turbocharged by the Pandemic, Wine Auctions Evolve
Digital doubledown.
Sir Peter Michael’s journey from Silicon Valley to Knights Valley
A California wine icon transitions to the next generation.
Everything Old Is New Again: A Completer Septicentennial
I want to attend a 700-year-old’s birthday, too.
Shipping Wine the Old Way Gains Favor
This is a thing now.
When?
Now.
The Rise, Fall, and Rise Again of Beaujolais Nouveau
Maybe, but I’ve moved on to cru.
Fine wine is increasingly the preserve of the wealthy. Who cares?
Robert Joseph response to last week’s Oliver Styles piece on making wines affordable to those who make them.
The New Wave of Cahors Malbec
This is good news.
Fire, frost, smoke: how climate change is threatening the wine industry
From an investor’s perspective.
In Defense of Bad Wine
Not really. It’s defense of the good times, when bad wine is sometimes served.
No Matter How Big the Bubbles, Size Isn’t Everything
A candidate for the Ignobel Prize?
The impatient, disloyal customer
Switching costs are very, very low.
A Master Sommelier in North Texas Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
Local details on Texas victims.
Georgia’s forgotten wine region
BBC goes full Qvevri (video).
The Rich Diversity of Canada’s Top Wines
Good stuff, north of the border.
Scandinavia’s Wine Scene Is Growing, Partially Due to Climate Change
Danish wine, Swedish wine and more.
Tool Frontman Talks How Climate Change Is Affecting His Wine Business, Speaks on Difficulties He Faces
Maynard James Keenan talks climate.
How the man who put California wines on the map is helping others deal with climate change
Winiarski goes for legacy.
What Makes a Wine Great? It’s Not Just Old and Complex.
Eric Asimov gives great context.
A New Era for American Sparkling Wine
It’s getting good.
Turning Point for US Sommeliers?
Robert Joseph weighs in.
History in a glass: Valdiguié encapsulates Napa’s grape growing past
Good ol’ Napa Gamay.
Napa Valley Winery Sues Insurance Company Over Failure To Pay Smoke Taint Claim
Messy business.
Inside Cava’s Quest to Upgrade its Reputation
A long saga, not ended.
Acker Merrall ‘record-breaking’ sale faces counterfeit claims
Insert eyeroll here.
Nina Caplan’s wine diary from an extraordinary year
Some good stories and some good bottles.