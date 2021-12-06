Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The World’s Most Infamous Wine Comes From Scotland

Commotion Lotion, indeed.

Fighting climate change: is planting trees the answer?

Not by half.

The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for December 2021

Your monthly guidance in a glass.

The Wine Insider’s Guide to Copenhagen

Love that city. Here’s a hit list for your next visit.

Rare Wines From the French Alps

Some have heard of the Savoie. Few have heard of Isère.

On the edge of winemaking: high-altitude vineyards around the world

5 folks braving the heady heights.

Sekt: The Chequered History

Deep in the bubbles.

What is an old vine?

Not exactly an easy question to answer.

Carry That Weight

Or don’t, as the case may be.

The Wine Industry Needs to View Vines as More Than Production Tools

Definitely a promo for Isabelle Legeron’s new conference, but interesting nonetheless.

Mislabeled Wine Is The Latest Bordeaux Wine Fraud

And jail time is the penalty.

Bordeaux producer sentenced to prison for wine fraud

Clink. Clank. Clunk.

In Search of the New Franciacorta

“Little France” no longer, says Zachary Sussman.

Winc Is One of the Most Popular Wine Clubs. It’s Also One of the Worst We Tested.

Does the fact that I love this mean I’m not a good person?

Festive fizz 2021

Jancis recommends bubbles.

Richard Geoffroy on swapping Dom Pérignon for a sake brewery

Can’t wait to taste this stuff.

What’s the deal with Ruinart’s Second Skin Champagne packaging?

Love the carbon footprint.

The Court of Master Sommeliers Is Expelling Six Members. Is It Enough to End a Culture Many Call Toxic?

The Spectator’s take.

How a Cab Specialist Fell Hard for White Wine

From Cabernet to Grüner

Carneros Winery Ownership Is Focus Of Lawsuit

Another legal saga.

Cabernet’s New Home: How Some Winemakers Are Opting to Ferment and Age Cabernet in Concrete, Not Oak

Don’t call it cement.

Robert Parker Wine Advocate has a new editor, but its notorious 100-point system is here to stay

Esther Mobley reports on the transition.

Wine’s New Advocate Takes the Reins

A good interview with the new editor of the Wine Advocate.

Sparkling wine is so much more than champagne. Here are other bubbles to consider.

Tis the season.

The Year’s Best Wine Books

Eric’s take.

Turning the Tables on Catherine Fallis—Master Sommelier, educator, wine critic, and swordswoman

Interviewing a leading wine lady.

Is Inflation Coming for Your Cabernet?

Inflation comes for everyone, eventually.

How Natural Wine Shops Went From Fringe Hangouts to National Phenomena

Now a fashion.