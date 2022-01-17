Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Côte d’Or’s deep south?

Jancis on the Chalonnaise.

The Once-Derided Mission Grape Is Back

And so is Angelica.

‘Don’t drink your own wine’

Every wine producer in the world should read this.

Swiss wine might be hard to find but it’s very easy to love

The hills are alive with Petite Arvine?

The Stunning Transformation of German Silvaner

Love me some Sylvaner. But I just like it better with a “y.”

Did You Know Flutes Are Not the Best Glasses to Use When Drinking Sparkling Wine? Here, Experts Explain Why

Now that Martha’s said it, maybe people will listen.

5 Life-Changing Wines From ‘Sideways’ Author Rex Pickett

Slush pile to slosh pile.

Digging the Wines of Schloss Gobelsburg

As we all should.

Study: California wine industry lost more than $250 million in value due to port disruptions

I would have guessed more.

Italian Authorities Battle Wine Counterfeits

Pssst. Hey buddy. Wanna buy some Chianti?

Sommelier and Wine Director Evan Turner Is Greek Wine’s No. 1 Hype Guy

A nice profile.

Here’s Why You Need to Visit Philly Right Now

The local scoop.

Campari’s Secret History

Not wine but a fascinating look at all manner of spirits trivia.

Her App Is Connecting Wine Lovers With Wine Professionals

Interesting concept.

The Wine Industry Pledged to Improve Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity. Has Anything Changed?

Small steps, says Stacey Briscoe

‘The Kings of Napa’ Creator Janine Sherman Barrois Toasts Black Restauranteurs and Winemakers at Virtual Premiere

A visit to a black-owned vineyard inspired the show.

Next steps in diversifying the wine industry

A long article from Elaine Brown that everyone should read.

Made in Singapore: The world’s first wine… made from soy

Fascinating.

The rise of the wine experts’ subscription sites

I was going to write an article like this, now I don’t have to.

Vineyards Dumping Chemicals in Pest Battle

Though the most successful aren’t looking at it as a battle anymore.

Understanding Schist Soil in Wine

Oh, schist.

OWN’s ‘The Kings of Napa’ Review: Where’s the Vintage Intrigue in This Winery-Owning Black Family?

It’s TV, after all.

Wine for a Star of OWN’s ‘Kings of Napa’

Janice Williams talks with one of the stars.

Sparkling Giant Buys English Winery

Now it’s officially a trend.

The Wine World Is About to Get a Big Shake-Up

Monica Prelle in outside magazine.

Ice Wine: It’s ten below freezing, it must be harvest time

A primer.

Exploring the World of Red Sparkling Wines

And don’t forget the Lambrusco!

A Centuries-Old Law Preventing BIPOC Vineyard Ownership Still Resonates Today

Important historical context.