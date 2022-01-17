Every time I find myself strolling the streets of London, as I did for a few days in early December while in town to attend the annual JancisRobinson.com Christmas dinner, I inevitably end up whistling Sting’s ‘Englishman in New York’. Odd as it may be, I revel in my (admittedly very geeky) inversion of the song’s conceit.

I’m an American in London. I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien. You can hear it in my accent when I talk. I like my toast done on both sides.

I arrived in London just as the world was beginning to hear about the Omicron variant, slightly nervous because of that, but determined to make the most of my time in a city I hadn’t visited since 2015.

As on that previous trip, my first impression of the city consisted of a skyline continuing to evolve, with myriad buildings in various states of construction and completion. Given the infrequency of my visits, I suppose I should resign myself to a perpetual sense of architectural change in central London.

Once released from my post-flight, pre-COVID-test-result isolation, a stroll across Hyde Park (under darkening, but mostly blue skies) brought me into familiar streets and the recollection of just how much more festive London is during the holidays than my home in California. The holiday lights suspended above the streets, the artfully decorated windows of Harrods, and the hordes of stylishly dressed shoppers (a surprising number speaking Arabic or Farsi) put me in a Christmassy mood for the first time in 2021.

Continue reading this article on JancisRobinson.Com

This article is my monthly column at JancisRobinson.Com, Alder on America, and is usually available only to subscribers of her website. If you’re not familiar with the site, I urge you to give it a try. It’s only £8.50 a month or £85 per year ($11/mo or $111 a year for you Americans) and well worth the cost, especially considering you basically get free, searchable access to the Oxford Companion to Wine ($65) and maps from the World Atlas of Wine ($50) as part of the subscription costs. Click here to sign up.