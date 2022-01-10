Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
6 Wine Industry Trends to Watch in 2022
Zach Sussman offers his thoughts.
Analysis: Why is Château Angélus leaving the St Emilion classification?
Watching a classification crumble.
Douro’s Great Wines Come Wrapped in Red Tape
Fascinating.
The Appeal of Aged Wines — and Where to Find Them
Taste the effects of time, says Roger Morris.
How Instagram Made Wine An Aspirational Lifestyle Choice
Nicely done piece.
A manifesto for our times: Cheval Blanc’s (until now) silent revolution
This is very interesting. If you e-mail them, they will mail you the manifesto.
How Covid-19 affected wines and winegrowers around the world from New Zealand to California and Sicily
Increasingly familiar tales.
A Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Shortage Is Looming
Gasp!
What Does Authenticity and Typicity Mean for Fine Wine? In Conversation with Felicity Carter and Pauline Vicard
A thought-provoking conversation.
Wetting the whistle if your January is dry
Alternatives to alcohol.
A Whole Bunch of Choice
Whole cluster is hip.
Are There Any Good Non-Alcoholic Wines?
No.
For Wine This Year Expect a Champagne Shortage, NFT Surplus
Elin McCoy’s predictions for 2022
Japan adds three Geographically Indicated wine regions
Great to see Japan taking wine seriously.
Produced from thin air – the mystery of Russian wine
Fascinating. No one can figure out where 1/4 of Russian wine comes from.
Laura Díaz Muñoz: An unexpected journey to Napa
Nice profile.
Who Invented the Cup? The Indiana Jones of Drinks Might Know
Patrick McGovern is cool.
The Noise And The Reality
A pint-sized take on Brexit.
No convincing scientific evidence that hangover cures work, according to new research
Shocked. Shocked I tell you.
Angélus tells St Emilion ‘it’s not me, it’s you…’
Ha!
Jess Lander joins The San Francisco Chronicle as a wine reporter
A great addition.
The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for 2022
In case you’re tired of all those “what will happen with wine in 2022” posts.