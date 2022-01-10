Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

6 Wine Industry Trends to Watch in 2022

Zach Sussman offers his thoughts.

Analysis: Why is Château Angélus leaving the St Emilion classification?

Watching a classification crumble.

Douro’s Great Wines Come Wrapped in Red Tape

Fascinating.

The Appeal of Aged Wines — and Where to Find Them

Taste the effects of time, says Roger Morris.

How Instagram Made Wine An Aspirational Lifestyle Choice

Nicely done piece.

A manifesto for our times: Cheval Blanc’s (until now) silent revolution

This is very interesting. If you e-mail them, they will mail you the manifesto.

How Covid-19 affected wines and winegrowers around the world from New Zealand to California and Sicily

Increasingly familiar tales.

A Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Shortage Is Looming

Gasp!

What Does Authenticity and Typicity Mean for Fine Wine? In Conversation with Felicity Carter and Pauline Vicard

A thought-provoking conversation.

Wetting the whistle if your January is dry

Alternatives to alcohol.

A Whole Bunch of Choice

Whole cluster is hip.

Are There Any Good Non-Alcoholic Wines?

No.

For Wine This Year Expect a Champagne Shortage, NFT Surplus

Elin McCoy’s predictions for 2022

Japan adds three Geographically Indicated wine regions

Great to see Japan taking wine seriously.

Produced from thin air – the mystery of Russian wine

Fascinating. No one can figure out where 1/4 of Russian wine comes from.

Laura Díaz Muñoz: An unexpected journey to Napa

Nice profile.

Who Invented the Cup? The Indiana Jones of Drinks Might Know

Patrick McGovern is cool.

The Noise And The Reality

A pint-sized take on Brexit.

No convincing scientific evidence that hangover cures work, according to new research

Shocked. Shocked I tell you.

Angélus tells St Emilion ‘it’s not me, it’s you…’

Ha!

Jess Lander joins The San Francisco Chronicle as a wine reporter

A great addition.

The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for 2022

In case you’re tired of all those “what will happen with wine in 2022” posts.