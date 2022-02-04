The slope of a vineyard curves smoothly against the sky towards a low point occupied by a frost fan at Kistler Vineyard in the mountains above Sonoma Valley. Frost fans keep the cold air from pooling in the lowest points of a vineyard which can lead to damaging freezes.

