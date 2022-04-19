Spring is in the air, folks, and a lot less virus. And it’s not just the flowers that are blossoming, but wine tasting events, too. Life is returning to some semblance of normal, which means we can all now spend idyllic afternoons tasting fantastic wine in the shade of majestic trees.

Well, maybe not every afternoon. But on April 24th, we can definitely do that, as part of one of Napa’s best public wine tasting opportunities, the Napa Wine Library Association annual tasting.

The Wine Library is just what it sounds like: a library with books about wine. Started in the early Sixties by a group of winery owners that realized the irony of having a public library in the heart of Napa Valley that possessed virtually no literature or resources about wine, the library association was built on donations of money and books from Napa’s wine families over four decades.

Now occupying a special section of the St. Helena public library and even owning a small vineyard out behind the building, the Wine Library Association is a membership organization that gives its members access to these materials, some of which are rare and historic, as well as to annual tasting events.

These events have been going on for more than fifty years, offering members the chance to sample wines from producers all over the valley. This year around 50 wineries will pour over 100 wines from across Napa Valley in the grove at the Silverado Country Club. If you’ve never been to the grove at the Silverado Country Club, it is an idyllic place for a wine tasting, even during a hot Napa day.

“That’s all well and good,” you may be saying, “but this is a members-only event and I’m not a member of the Napa Valley Wine Library Association.” That’s true. But $175 gets you membership and entrance to the event.

Sound like a steal? It is. Unless you’re a member of the trade that attends Premiere Napa Valley, or someone willing to pay in the hundreds or even thousands for a package at the annual Auction Napa Valley, there is generally no other way to get the opportunity to taste so many Napa Valley wineries in a single setting. If you’re serious about learning more about Napa wines, especially if you’re interested in some of the less famous wines of the valley, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

If you’re interested in the wines on offer, you can find the list on the Napa Wine Library Association website.

2022 Napa Valley Wine Library Association Tasting

Sunday, April 24th

4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Silverado Resort and Country Club

1600 Atlas Peak Road

Napa, California 94558 (map)

Purchase tickets for this event in advance, as it may sell out. Also, if you’re interested in some educational programming, the Wine Library Association is putting on a panel discussion about mentorship in the wine industry on April 21st with Warren Winiarski and several winemakers he has mentored over the years. You can find details about that event on the association’s website as well. The in-person tickets for that have sold out, but you can also attend by Zoom.