Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Kosta Browne Ventures into Burgundy

They’ve got the funds now.

How bad are wine scores, really?

According to statistics, not that bad.

Napa Valley Micro Winery Ordinance Receives Final OK

Big relief for small growers.

Napa County wineries sued over website accessibility call for more clear compliance terms

ADA compliance is important, but these are predatory suits.

50 Bay Area wineries got hit with disability lawsuits. The winemakers say they’re ‘predatory’

Like I said.

A Simple Guide to Wine From the Canary Islands

The basics.

One of the World’s Best Collections of Wine Books Is Going on Sale for $2 Million Later This Month

In case anyone wants to get me a birthday present.

Provi v. SGWS and RNDC

Analysis on the groundbreaking suit.

Napa and Sonoma Winemakers Market Luxury Sauvignon Blanc. Is Anyone Buying?

Only a few would pay more than $150 for CA Sauvignon Blanc.

Tobin James explains how winery was stalked and terrorized by felon

This is a terrifying story. This man clearly needs mental health assistance.

Climate change: ‘We’re making wine in Norway’

Siberia next.

How Nordic wines became the latest trend for savvy travellers

More on Norway.

China’s leading low-alcohol wine brand fined for violating advertising law

Heaven forbid you show someone drinking wine in an ad.

“Another small bout of frost” for Chardonnay vines in Burgundy, Champagne, Jura…

No rest for the weary.

Vineyards Around Lodi Report Frost Damage

Closer to home, too.

What’s Cabernet Pfeffer? This obscure wine grape is suddenly wildly popular

I don’t know about “wildly…” but this is a great dig into the back story.

Sonoma County farmworker advocates to rally for emergency safeguards

We need more farmworker protections.

Using Yeast to Combat Climate Change and Improve Flavor

Very interesting research.

Beyond New Zealand: More Great Regions for Quality Sauvignon Blanc

A brief tour. I’d add South Africa for sure.

Yale scientists discover drug that may prevent loss of taste and smell in Covid patients

A wonderful development.

Get Ready for a Sparkling Wine Boom

It’s already happening.

How Sommeliers Are Shifting into Wine Retail Ownership

It’s nice to be able to go home at night to your family.

All Change at Champagne Henriot

Led by ladies.

The best Californian wines to buy now

If you live in London.

The Best Wine You’ve Never Heard of Comes From Margaret River

A good overview of a great region.

A Napa Favorite Goes Back to the Future

Stony Hill will soon make more red than white, it seems.

Wine eco-certifications: What they mean and how to read them

With a grain of salt, usually. Dave McIntyre explores.

‘Clean wine’ is a manipulative term, and now the feds agree

Let’s hope it goes away.

How to survive 50 years in the wine trade

Profile of a giant in the British wine trade.

Exclusive: Constellation Buys Oregon’s Lingua Franca

There are more acquisitions like this coming, mark my words.

How Climate Change is Altering Burgundy’s Wine Identity

Where goes typicité?

Turning the Tables on Samantha Cole-Johnson

You should know Sam.

Meet Ikimi Dubose-Woodson, the Powerhouse Behind The Roots Fund

A name to know.

When it comes to wine, is plastic actually fantastic?

Yes, yes it is.