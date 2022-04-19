Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Kosta Browne Ventures into Burgundy
They’ve got the funds now.
How bad are wine scores, really?
According to statistics, not that bad.
Napa Valley Micro Winery Ordinance Receives Final OK
Big relief for small growers.
Napa County wineries sued over website accessibility call for more clear compliance terms
ADA compliance is important, but these are predatory suits.
50 Bay Area wineries got hit with disability lawsuits. The winemakers say they’re ‘predatory’
Like I said.
A Simple Guide to Wine From the Canary Islands
The basics.
One of the World’s Best Collections of Wine Books Is Going on Sale for $2 Million Later This Month
In case anyone wants to get me a birthday present.
Provi v. SGWS and RNDC
Analysis on the groundbreaking suit.
Napa and Sonoma Winemakers Market Luxury Sauvignon Blanc. Is Anyone Buying?
Only a few would pay more than $150 for CA Sauvignon Blanc.
Tobin James explains how winery was stalked and terrorized by felon
This is a terrifying story. This man clearly needs mental health assistance.
Climate change: ‘We’re making wine in Norway’
Siberia next.
How Nordic wines became the latest trend for savvy travellers
More on Norway.
China’s leading low-alcohol wine brand fined for violating advertising law
Heaven forbid you show someone drinking wine in an ad.
“Another small bout of frost” for Chardonnay vines in Burgundy, Champagne, Jura…
No rest for the weary.
Vineyards Around Lodi Report Frost Damage
Closer to home, too.
What’s Cabernet Pfeffer? This obscure wine grape is suddenly wildly popular
I don’t know about “wildly…” but this is a great dig into the back story.
Sonoma County farmworker advocates to rally for emergency safeguards
We need more farmworker protections.
Using Yeast to Combat Climate Change and Improve Flavor
Very interesting research.
Beyond New Zealand: More Great Regions for Quality Sauvignon Blanc
A brief tour. I’d add South Africa for sure.
Yale scientists discover drug that may prevent loss of taste and smell in Covid patients
A wonderful development.
Get Ready for a Sparkling Wine Boom
It’s already happening.
How Sommeliers Are Shifting into Wine Retail Ownership
It’s nice to be able to go home at night to your family.
All Change at Champagne Henriot
Led by ladies.
The best Californian wines to buy now
If you live in London.
The Best Wine You’ve Never Heard of Comes From Margaret River
A good overview of a great region.
A Napa Favorite Goes Back to the Future
Stony Hill will soon make more red than white, it seems.
Wine eco-certifications: What they mean and how to read them
With a grain of salt, usually. Dave McIntyre explores.
‘Clean wine’ is a manipulative term, and now the feds agree
Let’s hope it goes away.
How to survive 50 years in the wine trade
Profile of a giant in the British wine trade.
Exclusive: Constellation Buys Oregon’s Lingua Franca
There are more acquisitions like this coming, mark my words.
How Climate Change is Altering Burgundy’s Wine Identity
Where goes typicité?
Turning the Tables on Samantha Cole-Johnson
You should know Sam.
Meet Ikimi Dubose-Woodson, the Powerhouse Behind The Roots Fund
A name to know.
When it comes to wine, is plastic actually fantastic?
Yes, yes it is.