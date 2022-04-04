Hello and welcome to my weekly* roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Antitrust Suit Leaves Big Distributors Sweating
It’s a very big deal.
To Strike a Blow for Freedom, Drink Georgian Wines
Oh yes. This!!
Visiting Champagne and Burgundy
A few relevant tips for each.
Millennials Are Tired of You Criticizing Their Wine Habits
They insist that they do, in fact, love wine.
Oregon’s first Korean-American winemakers buy land for vineyard, tasting room
There’s room for everyone.
The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for April 2022
Let the stars to tell you what to drink.
Wine Economist Karl Storchmann Thinks There Should be a Statistical Approach to the Wine Industry
Data geeks unite. And drink wine.
The Wines That Shaped My Life
A nice personal piece by Neal Martin about wines that mattered to him.
Tuscan wine appellations win trademark case against Bulgarian brand
The name game.
The not-so-secret reason California wineries are constantly fighting over name rights
And why that game is important.
Writing Your Own Lines
Originality versus inspiration.
Scientists Discover the Key to Terroir
Note the date.
Renowned Wine Critic Launches Revolutionary Site ‘101 Point Wines.’
The critic’s name? Neva Herdaheem.
These photographs offer a surprising snapshot of the world of wine
A set of very nice shots.
Napa Wine Under $50? It Does, In Fact, Exist
But here’s why it’s a rare breed.
Asti Spumante in jeopardy due to Russia-Ukraine war
25% goes to Russia. But not anymore.
In America’s Family-Run Wineries, the Kids Are All Right
The beginnings of dynasties.
Israeli researchers find presence of vanilla in Old Testament-era wine
Those old folks adulterated the sh*t out of their wines.
Judd Wallenbrock’s goal: To make Charles Krug one of the world’s great wine estates
Building on a lot of history.
Using Alternative Yeasts to Replace Sulfites in Wines
Kind of an amazing idea. And I want one of them yeast blasters.
Is Portland home to America’s first all-female cooperative winery facility?
Not on purpose, but cool nonetheless.
Making High-Altitude Wine at Jackson Hole Winery
Looking forward to trying Wyoming wine someday.
What makes a wine kosher and how to understand the certifications
Dave McIntyre runs it down.
Inside Bond, the Napa winery that takes a decade to craft its $825 wines
Esther Mobley pays BOND a visit.
Dozens of Northern California wineries face website accessibility lawsuits
Opportunistic, predatory lawsuits.
Sorry, wine lovers. No amount of alcohol is good for you, study says.
The latest study, due to be contradicted any day now.
How to sell New World wines to the French
Jancis reports on the struggle.
Why the Wine World Is Suddenly Obsessed With NFTs
Because everyone is.
My life and job as a personal wine consultant
Accidental, says Charles Curtis.