Hello and welcome to my weekly* roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web.

Antitrust Suit Leaves Big Distributors Sweating

It’s a very big deal.

To Strike a Blow for Freedom, Drink Georgian Wines

Oh yes. This!!

Visiting Champagne and Burgundy

A few relevant tips for each.

Millennials Are Tired of You Criticizing Their Wine Habits

They insist that they do, in fact, love wine.

Oregon’s first Korean-American winemakers buy land for vineyard, tasting room

There’s room for everyone.

The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for April 2022

Let the stars to tell you what to drink.

Wine Economist Karl Storchmann Thinks There Should be a Statistical Approach to the Wine Industry

Data geeks unite. And drink wine.

The Wines That Shaped My Life

A nice personal piece by Neal Martin about wines that mattered to him.

Tuscan wine appellations win trademark case against Bulgarian brand

The name game.

The not-so-secret reason California wineries are constantly fighting over name rights

And why that game is important.

Writing Your Own Lines

Originality versus inspiration.

Scientists Discover the Key to Terroir

Note the date.

Renowned Wine Critic Launches Revolutionary Site ‘101 Point Wines.’

The critic’s name? Neva Herdaheem.

These photographs offer a surprising snapshot of the world of wine

A set of very nice shots.

Napa Wine Under $50? It Does, In Fact, Exist

But here’s why it’s a rare breed.

Asti Spumante in jeopardy due to Russia-Ukraine war

25% goes to Russia. But not anymore.

In America’s Family-Run Wineries, the Kids Are All Right

The beginnings of dynasties.

Israeli researchers find presence of vanilla in Old Testament-era wine

Those old folks adulterated the sh*t out of their wines.

Judd Wallenbrock’s goal: To make Charles Krug one of the world’s great wine estates

Building on a lot of history.

Using Alternative Yeasts to Replace Sulfites in Wines

Kind of an amazing idea. And I want one of them yeast blasters.

Is Portland home to America’s first all-female cooperative winery facility?

Not on purpose, but cool nonetheless.

Making High-Altitude Wine at Jackson Hole Winery

Looking forward to trying Wyoming wine someday.

What makes a wine kosher and how to understand the certifications

Dave McIntyre runs it down.

Inside Bond, the Napa winery that takes a decade to craft its $825 wines

Esther Mobley pays BOND a visit.

Dozens of Northern California wineries face website accessibility lawsuits

Opportunistic, predatory lawsuits.

Sorry, wine lovers. No amount of alcohol is good for you, study says.

The latest study, due to be contradicted any day now.

How to sell New World wines to the French

Jancis reports on the struggle.

Why the Wine World Is Suddenly Obsessed With NFTs

Because everyone is.

My life and job as a personal wine consultant

Accidental, says Charles Curtis.