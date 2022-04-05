Seeing the resumption of wine and food events warms my heart. But in addition to the perennial events that many of us are used to attending, new events that have been dreamed up during the pandemic are beginning to surface. The latest and perhaps most exciting of these events is the upcoming Healdsburg Wine and Food Experience.

The little town of Healdsburg has long been the wine and food mecca of Sonoma Wine Country, but other than a few wine tasting events, the city has never hosted a star-studded, full-on food and wine event. Until now.

The weekend of May 20th, celebrity chefs and wine experts from around the country will be offering cooking demonstrations, seminars, and various dining experiences, all accompanied by wine tastings, cheese tastings, and musical performances. It’s all being orchestrated by a bunch of alumni from the Aspen Food & Wine Classic who seem to be bringing the same sensibilities to this experience.

The event’s Grand Tasting takes place on Saturday, May 21, and will feature wines from Sonoma, Napa, and select international producers along with food from local artisans and celebrity chefs alike.

Those who are willing to spend enough can experience some truly exceptional dining and wine experiences, including meals at Single Thread, a VIP magnum party, and more. It’s the first time this event has been held and it promises to be quite the experience.

First-Ever Healdsburg Wine and Food Experience

Seminars and Grand Tasting: Saturday May 21, 2022

Seminars: 11:30AM – 1:00 PM

Grand Tasting: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Healdsburg Main Plaza

Healdsburg Ave & Matheson St

Healdsburg, CA 95448 (map)

General admission tickets start at $200, which includes admission to the Grand Tasting event, seminars, and one optional add-on experience. VIP packages start at $2500 and go up from there depending on just how much luxury you want to experience. Tickets should be purchased in advance, as I would expect this event to sell out some time in the coming weeks.

Image of Montage Healdsburg courtesy of the resort.