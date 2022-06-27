Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Hedge-fund ownership means costs gotta drop.

The Canned Wine Revolution Is Here

Yes you can.

The Good Wine Writer

Clever, clever.

Want to Visit a Cool Wine Region? Think Wales

Very cool.

How Mary Taylor Built a Business on Good European Wine—and Better Labels

A great brand.

Lighten Up With These Classically Low-Alcohol Wines

When you want to drink more.

I Come from Nowhere (Wine Classification is an Ass)

Simon Wolf pinned the tail on the donkey.

Oregon State researchers discover compounds contributing to smoke taint in wine and grapes

More reliable markers is an excellent development.

Drought threatens northern Italy

Sounds dire.

Drought in Italy

More on this topic.

Climate change is altering the chemistry of wine

An in-depth article.

A Bag Of Tricks

What does a grape taste like?

How Does Temperature Affect Wine?

Chillable reds in the NYT.

Vladimir Putin and his Friends – Taking Control of Russian Wine

Power grabs everywhere.

Record prices for auctioned vineyards in Jura

Major price jumps.

Leaves of Grass and East of Eden: Laying Josh Jensen of Calera to Rest

Notes on the ceremony.

Syrah has struggled to attain the lustre of its French peers in fine wine circles

Actually it’s not fine wine circles that are the problem. It’s consumers.

Pommard: Burgundy’s Next Big Thing

Not that it’s really affordable now.

This couple may be typical, but their wine isn’t

Boy meets girl, and then….

“I always like to move out of my comfort zone”: lessons from a wine entrepreneur

A not so Bazaar story.

Napa is home to one of the most talented wine barrel builders in the world. He only works for 2 wineries

Nice piece.

In Southernmost South America, Cool-Climate White Wines Reach New Heights

Past the 45 degree latitude.

This wine critic will not judge you for putting ice cubes in your wine

No wine critic should judge you, period. But cooler wine is good!

Drinking With Jancis

Jancis gets the Town & Country treatment.

Americans swindled in $13m wine investment scam

Don’t invest in wine funds, people.

To Understand Alsace Whites, Look to the Past

Eric Asimov is an advocate.

Sisters are doing it for themselves in Israel’s wine industry

Sounds like a great organization.

For the umpteenth time, hail causes ’carnage’ across French wine regions

80% crop loss for some.

How this North Texas wine school is bolstering a new boom of Black winemakers

Good on ’em.

The Wine Area In California With The Most Old Vines Makes Concentrated Reds But Also Unique White Wines

A profile of Acquiesce.

How California North Coast vintners are finding bottles, labor, way out of the pandemic

Opinions from industry leaders.

Comedian Matt Walsh on Unplugging With Wine

With down-to-earth tastes.