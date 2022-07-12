Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Over the rainbow – sustainability and farming systems
A profound, insightful take.
Meet The New Generation of Black American Vintners
Representation matters.
Inspired by Natural Wine’s Success, Many Austrian Winemakers Are Taking a Lighter Touch
Some reports from the cutting edge.
Ivana Radikon: Friuli Collio and the Orange Wine Revolution
Christopher Barnes interviews.
State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed
A number of vineyards affected.
The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for July 2022
Your monthly dose of guidance.
Rhone vineyards are still experiencing a record water shortage
Sounds like it’s gonna be a helluva summer in Europe.
Putting the wine industry in its place!
Drop in the bucket.
Former President Files Lawsuit against Nakedwines.com
Messy.
Ribera de Chapala could be Mexico’s next wine tourism region
Sounds interesting.
Does Technology Trump Terroir in the Vineyard?
An interesting discussion.
The Forces Behind Washington Wine’s Rise
Lots of money among other things.
Wine Fraudsters Busted for Selling Thousands of Bottles of Fake Bordeaux
The oldest wine fraud there is.
Why it’s an organic and fine wine focus for Henriot
Staying relevant, says the CEO.
Don’t Let Your Wine Go to the Grocery Store Naked
New research on light strike.
Back In Barnes
Unpacking wine’s honeymoon effect.
Drink Culture Doesn’t Have a “Foodie.” Here’s Why.
An interesting observation.
Unearthing Chianti
Down and dirty in Chianti.
Heritage varieties – not lost on Wildman
Lost in a glorious field.
Does Indigenous Yeast Really Exist? The Wine Community is Divided.
Missed this article when it first published.
The Wines of Tiny Luxembourg Make a Big Impression
Especially if you like aromatic whites and Pinot Blanc.
A New World of Zinfandel from Lodi’s Old Vines
A treasure worth preserving.
Californian Wine: Past, Present, Future
A primer of sorts.
Dave Phinney, the Prisoner and the Birth of a Wine Trend
A very nice portrait of Phinney by Virginia Boone.
Napa residents are freaking out over a beer-theme park coming to town. It can’t be real, right?
ROFL.
Young Turks and old vines
This article gives me so much hope. Drink Turkish wine!
South African catch-up
Jancis checks in on some black winemakers in SA.
Wine? It’s academic
Imagine if your college education included tasting Jayer?