Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Over the rainbow – sustainability and farming systems

A profound, insightful take.



Meet The New Generation of Black American Vintners

Representation matters.

Inspired by Natural Wine’s Success, Many Austrian Winemakers Are Taking a Lighter Touch

Some reports from the cutting edge.

Ivana Radikon: Friuli Collio and the Orange Wine Revolution

Christopher Barnes interviews.

State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed

A number of vineyards affected.

The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for July 2022

Your monthly dose of guidance.

Rhone vineyards are still experiencing a record water shortage

Sounds like it’s gonna be a helluva summer in Europe.

Putting the wine industry in its place!

Drop in the bucket.

Former President Files Lawsuit against Nakedwines.com

Messy.

Ribera de Chapala could be Mexico’s next wine tourism region

Sounds interesting.

Does Technology Trump Terroir in the Vineyard?

An interesting discussion.

The Forces Behind Washington Wine’s Rise

Lots of money among other things.

Wine Fraudsters Busted for Selling Thousands of Bottles of Fake Bordeaux

The oldest wine fraud there is.

Why it’s an organic and fine wine focus for Henriot

Staying relevant, says the CEO.

Don’t Let Your Wine Go to the Grocery Store Naked

New research on light strike.

Back In Barnes

Unpacking wine’s honeymoon effect.

Drink Culture Doesn’t Have a “Foodie.” Here’s Why.

An interesting observation.

Unearthing Chianti

Down and dirty in Chianti.

Heritage varieties – not lost on Wildman

Lost in a glorious field.

Does Indigenous Yeast Really Exist? The Wine Community is Divided.

Missed this article when it first published.

State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed

Tough times for some.

The Wines of Tiny Luxembourg Make a Big Impression

Especially if you like aromatic whites and Pinot Blanc.

A New World of Zinfandel from Lodi’s Old Vines

A treasure worth preserving.

Californian Wine: Past, Present, Future

A primer of sorts.

Dave Phinney, the Prisoner and the Birth of a Wine Trend

A very nice portrait of Phinney by Virginia Boone.

Napa residents are freaking out over a beer-theme park coming to town. It can’t be real, right?

ROFL.

Young Turks and old vines

This article gives me so much hope. Drink Turkish wine!

South African catch-up

Jancis checks in on some black winemakers in SA.

Wine? It’s academic

Imagine if your college education included tasting Jayer?