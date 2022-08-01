Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

How a Salad Bar Disaster Changed the Course of U.S. Wine History

The most authoritative article ever written on Certified Organic Wine in the USA and what that means.

Napa Valley is America’s top wine region. But it has reached a turning point that could change everything

This is actually about 5 different (excellent) in-depth stories on Napa. It’s the Chronicle’s Napa mega-feature.

A Guide to Finding Age-Worthy Birth Year Wines

Hint: You generally can’t buy them until your kid is 2 or 3.

The Road Less Traveled Revealed the World of Ischia

Mmmmm. Ischian wine.

The Last Leopard

Robert Camuto remembers Lucio Tasca d’Almerita

Kyle MacLachlan, the Movie Star Who Makes a Genuinely Good Wine

Kyle is the real deal.

A Napa Filmmaker Looked and Found Roundup, the Weedkiller Tied to Cancer, ‘Everywhere’

An of-the-moment film.

US House allocates funding for wine smoke-exposure research, permit processing

Can’t celebrate until it clears the Senate.

You’re Getting Divorced and You Both Want the Wine. What Next?

Wine advice from…. lawyers?

How sweeping reforms will help Champagne handle peaks and troughs in supply and demand

This gets very technical, very quickly.

In Conversation with Michael Moosbrugger

Getting deep into Austria.

Varietal Psychology

Mood magic with wine.

From Dry January to Fake Cocktails, Inside the New Temperance Movement

Jason, as usual, has his finger on the pulse.

Dôme run: one-time maverick Jonathan Maltus sets his sights on the ultimate prize

From outsider to insider?

AUS$2bn wiped off Australian wine exports

That’s gotta hurt.

Should Red Wines Be Served Cool?

But not cold.

California North Coast wine grape harvest gets earlier start

Sparkling picks begin.

Can’t Kill Them: Old Greek Grape Varieties Making Wine Comeback

When fashion fades, tradition re-emerges.

‘My Welsh wine business is moving to France due to Brexit and soaring costs’

‘We are not the envy of the world anymore, we are the crackpot aunty in the corner that everyone laughs at.’