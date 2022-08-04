When it comes to the relationship between place and the wine in your glass, there’s an awful lot of talk about geology and soils, about sun exposure, and overall temperature ranges. But one thing that sometimes gets left out of the conversation is wind.

One of California’s newer growing areas was defined in part by wind, and the wineries that populate the Petaluma Gap AVA, want to show you what that tastes like on August 13th, when the region hosts the Wind to Wine Festival.

Spanning parts of Marin County and southern Sonoma County the Petaluma Gap AVA stretches fro the northwestern part of the San Pablo Bay out to the coast. Its boundaries are shaped in part by the cold winds and fog that flow in through a gap in the coastal mountains.

The Petaluma Gap AVA, outlined in white. Map courtesy of the TTB AVA Explorer.

The Petaluma Gap is home to a few wineries (most notably the venerable Keller Estate, photographed above by George Rose) but many Sonoma County and a few Marin County wineries source their fruit from this area of rolling hills. The region is known particularly for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, but Syrah is playing an increasingly important role as well.

On Saturday, August 13th, at the historic Gambonini Family Ranch just outside of the town of Petaluma, the Petaluma Gap AVA association will be putting on a tasting of more than 70 different wines grown in the region by more than 20 different producers. There will be live music, food, and “storytelling,” which as far as I can tell is an opportunity to get to know some of the producers a little better in an intimate setting.

In all, it sounds like a fairly idyllic way to spend a Saturday afternoon in August.

2022 Wind to Wine Festival

Saturday, August 13th

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Gambonini Family Ranch

7325 Old Lakeville Road #3

Petaluma, CA 94954 (map)

Tickets run $65 for basic entry, and if you pay $95 for a VIP ticket, you can get in an hour early. You can purchase tickets in advance online, though some may be available at the event. Check the weather before the event, as it might be pretty hot. Dress accordingly, stay hydrated, put some food in your belly, and spit your wine so you can explore everything the tasting has to offer.