I like to say that there are wine tastings, and then there are wine tastings. The annual Wine & Spirits Magazine Top 100 Tasting is quite possibly my favorite big public wine tasting each year in San Francisco. Why? Because the quality of wines poured at this event is always second to none. Some of them are wines that many of us rarely get the chance to taste because they are either too expensive or too difficult to find. Many others are simply just great examples of their particular region or grape variety.

The event has increased its focus on food over the years, and now features tasty bites from the magazine’s top restaurant picks for San Francisco, which means that when you need to take a break from drinking great wine and get something in your stomach, you don’t have to settle for mere crackers and cheese. No, you can feast on slow-roasted pork shoulder and polenta or freshly shucked oysters, for instance.

Held at the top of the Metreon building in San Francisco, which is a great event space, the tasting has plenty of space to spread out, and great views of Yerba Buena Gardens and the city skyline. Dare I say this is the one wine tasting event that is worthy of being a date night?

Whether you’re there to flirt with a date over fine wine, or to anti-socially taste and take notes on new and exciting finds for your cellar, it’s an event worth going to. It’s also an event worth planning to go to, if you get my drift. It sells out, so you’d be wanting to get your tickets to this event now.

As usual, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Baykeeper, an environmental non-profit focused on the health of the San Francisco bay ecosystem.

2022 W&S Top 100 Tasting

October 13, 2022

6:00-8:00 PM

METREON San Francisco

135 4th St #4000

San Francisco, CA 94103 (map)

This event nearly always sells out, and with good reason. Purchase tickets in advance (with a discount) online. A basic ticket will run you $145, and for an extra $50 you can get in 30 minutes early and not have to fight the crowd to taste Penfolds Grange, Cristal, or that Grand Cru Burgundy you wanted to try.



Also be aware that people tend to dress up a little at this event, though no matter what you wear I recommend it being dark in color to ward against unforeseen splashes of red. As with all such public tastings I recommend a good night’s sleep, snacking in between tastes, lots of pre-mid-and-post hydration, and spitting to ensure you enjoy yourself and remember the experience.