Why English wine is more beauty than beast

Alice Lascalles picks the winners.

How to BYOB and Not Be a Jerk About It

The basics.

The Arctic Circle: A new frontier for sustainable wine

Not QUITE that far north.

California may add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

I say do it, even if it makes Gallo money.

‘Napa Was a Ghost Town’: Why California Wine Country Had a Surprisingly Slow Summer

That’s where most people went during lockdown.

Is the future of American wine… Vermont?

Ignore the headline. Read the article.

Waiheke Island tragedy: Wine baron dies after tractor bank crash

Tragic.

This Napa vineyard looks totally bizarre. Here’s why it could help with climate change

Mark Neal is no slouch when it comes to farming.

Pix – What Went Wrong? What Went Right? The Paul Mabray Interview

Robert Joseph interviews Paul Mabray.

Etna’s Fields of Dreams

A new generation on Etna

Italy’s wild boar problem: 10 metric tons of wine grapes lost to hungry feral hogs in Colli Euganei.

Let’s hope they don’t take the Texas approach.

These are the best wines, according to the world’s most downloaded wine app. But does our critic agree?

Esther likes them. But that’s different than being “the best.”

Sonoma County supervisors approve evacuation zone measure for farmers

Not yet what we need to protect farmworkers.

Understanding Chianti vs Chianti Classico Through Their Tangled Pasts

A quick primer.

Neuroimaging research provides insight into sommelier training-related brain plasticity

Check out the olfactory bulb on THAT one!

In praise of rosé wine on the darker side

Writers love a counter trend.

The Court of Master Sommeliers’ Most Diverse Class

Congratulations to the new MSs.

Mallorca’s wine revolution

Jancis drinks on holiday.

The Untold Story Of Helen Bacigalupi’s Wild Drive Over The Mountain To Deliver Sonoma Chardonnay To Chateau Montelena

Ladies getting the job done, as usual.

Gallo Sues Freixenet Over Choice Of Bottle

Oh the lawyers.

The Case for Hárslevelü: Why Furmint’s Daughter Is Worth Caring About

Love me some Hars.

Taking the Reins: The next generation is putting their mark on these family-owned wineries.

Nice to see some non-CA stories like this.

With picking well under way in many regions, the California harvest has producers cautiously optimistic.

And many are waiting.

What’s the Deal With Riesling?

The gulf between wine geeks and the rest of the world.

The True Story Behind Spicy Rosé, According to Its Creator

In case you were wondering.

Introducing Mela: A Black, Women-Owned Wine Brand 15 years In the Making

Another brand of note.