follow: search
September 23, 2022 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: The Coming Colors

Autumn colors will soon be showing up in vineyards throughout northern California, as they are here in the Gainey Vineyard in Santa Barbara County. Once harvest is complete, the days continue to shorten, and temperatures begin dropping, grapevines head into their dormancy period, as they need to do nothing save absorb moisture and nutrients until Spring tells them it’s time to start waking up.

INSTRUCTIONS:
Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as” and then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full-size view and drag that to their desktops.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

PRINTS:
Fine art prints of this image and others are available at George Rose’s website.

EDITORIAL USE:
To purchase copies of George’s photos for editorial, web, or advertising use, please contact Getty Images.

ABOUT VINOGRAPHY IMAGES:
Vinography regularly features images by photographer George Rose for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any website or blog without the express permission of the photographer

Tags:, , , , , ,

Related posts:

September 16, 2022 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: Ready and Waiting

Zinfandel grapes, ready and waiting for harvest are seen in the early hours of dawn in San Martin, California, in

Read More
September 10, 2022 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: Season of Smoke

The 2004 Panorama Fire spreads down a hillside towards vineyards in Sonoma’s Alexander Valley near the town of Geyserville. Back

Read More