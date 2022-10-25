Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

How To Lose $100M

Informed perspective.

Spring Mountain Vineyard Comes to Bankruptcy Court

The dirty laundry begins to wave in the breeze.

Napa County officials respond in fermenting vineyard dispute

The gloves are off.

Demand for super-premium wine and spirits heading for potential slump in US

Not a surprise.

Napa County grapples with controversial state fire safe standards

They’re a mess.

How This Vietnamese Woman Succeeds With Her Bordeaux Wine

A nice story.

Naked Wines to pay $650K to settle California subscription-charge suit; trims US jobs

Slap on the wrist.

Japan’s wine tipplers see glass half empty as weak yen pushes prices higher

I would expect this to be true of all imported goods.

The best Napa and Sonoma wine tastings for $30 and under

It’s amazing that this sounds like a steal these days.

The wine industry didn’t just weather the pandemic. It grew.

Just in time for the recession.

Brazil’s winemakers aiming to toast more global sales

Brazilian wine is definitely a thing.

Why Lodi Is California’s Hidden Wine Gem

Big, but hidden.

A Man on a Wine Mission

And the wines sold for a decent país.

Don’t Pass Up These 12 Loire Reds

A lot of excellent Breton.

Is Natural Wine Losing Its Cool Factor?

Too mainstream for hipsters?

GlobalData: China’s wine market size will almost double in 2026

Australia is still pissed.

NZ winery uses terroir ‘fingerprint’ to verify fine wine origin

People need to learn the difference between provenance and authenticity.

Montana Wants to Be the Next Wine Country

Get in line.

Sommelier Secrets France: Ann Long

A profile.

10 Questions: Napa winemaker Matthew Nagy makes wine using ‘Benevolent Neglect’

One of the best winery names ever.

Planting new vines of Chile’s oldest variety

Did someone mention País?

Does Sound Affect Our Perception of Taste? These Wine Experts Think So

Music and everything else.

Has Burgundy reached a peak?

No way.

Greg Sherwood MW: The importance of connecting with the terroir

Something of a personal journey.

Faith In Fakes

Tim muses.

When it Rains, It Pours

Tough times in Victoria.

Australia finds unexpected ‘silver lining’ to sky-high China tariffs

A chance for other “voices” to be heard.

Why So Many Winemakers Are Embracing Agroforestry

Vines love trees.

Some Bay Area wineries will soon ask you to return bottles after drinking

A very good start.