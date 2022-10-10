Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Wine Enthusiast drops covering emerging regions but adds hard seltzer

Dave McIntyre weighs in.

Bankruptcy, wildfires, $192 million in debt: What happened to Napa’s ‘Falcon Crest’ winery

Another soap opera to watch.

Constellation Brands sheds more of its winery portfolio

Charles Smith and Dreaming Tree among those sold.

Italy’s Winemakers, and Grapes, Are Adapting to Climate Change

An extensive article.

South African winemakers foreground quality in breaking into canned wine

Everyone’s getting into the game.

French wine output to rise 18% after early harvest

A decent bit of news.

Rothschild Expands Into Central Otago

Akarua gets elevated.

Could California’s new fire regs hamper Napa’s wine industry?

They certainly seem outrageous.

12 Underrated Wine Regions to Visit This Fall, According to the Experts

A pretty good list.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Expensive Lawsuit Over Cheap Rosé, Explained

Becaus you know you want to know.

Naples’ Volcanic Wines

GoVolcanic.

Vincent Morrow Is Changing the Way You’re Served Wine

A real gem.

The ‘invisible’ American bringing Old World soul to Japanese wine

Nice profile of Bruce Gutlove.

José Andrés Talks Brine, Wine, and the Perfect (Shaken) Martini

Jose likes Mencia.

How old vines are a key part of Stellenbosch’s future

Richard Siddle on the Old Vine Project.

This California winemaker went to the Ukrainian-Polish border to feed refugees this summer

We all knew Matty Rorick was something special.

Is This Rosé?

Drink pink!

California suffering through driest three years ever recorded, with no relief in sight

Ouch.

Jamie Goode: Will climate chaos kill Burgundy?

I like the phrase.

Sarah Abbott MW on the global Old Vine Conference

Wish I could attend.

2021 Sonoma County ag report: Wine production booms despite historic drought

Just the facts, man.

Pinault’s merger with Maisons & Domaines Henriot blasted in Burgundy

Price rises imminent say Burgundians.

The Curse Of Bordeaux

Fires and more.

Italians grab Vermentino now

Grape names should be free.

The real story behind old-vine field blends

The story of Bedrock.

Why natural wine people desperately want you to stop saying ‘funky’

Hoisted on their own nomenclature.

Where Are Washington’s Woman Winemakers?

Good question being asked.

American Wine Is Awash With New AVAs. Who Do They Serve?

The people who make wine there, of course.

You’ve Been Served: TTB Sued Over Wine Ingredient Labels

Interesting to see how this plays out.

‘I’m not afraid’: Why a cult winery founder is suing Napa County

Can’t wait to read the court transcripts for this one.

Has the rise of Roundup in Wine Country made it toxic?

Roundup IS toxic.

His Mom Labored on a Winery Under Apartheid. Now, He Owns One.

Nice profile of Paul Siguqa

Son arrested on suspicion of murdering father in Champagne

Oh crap, I own a bunch of these bottles.

This California winemaker relies on the power of crystals

Groovy, man.

A brief précis of what I mean by “tasting.”

Terry Theise, thoughtful as ever.

How Senay Ozdemir is Working to Unite Women in Unsung Wine Regions

Nice profile.