Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

On Marginality

Get thee to the extremes.

The carbon’s in the details

Interesting data.

Think wine advertising is sexist today? Check out these Chronicle articles from 1942

Talking to the “housewives.”

From tradition to the metaverse, Napa wine symposium showcases ideas old and new

Sounds like a great conversation.

The Science Behind UV Light in Vineyards

Very interesting research.

After the Deluge: The Ahr Revival

An important update.

This is what the wine trade really needs to worry about

Dropping consumption.

Napa stopped a ‘theme park-size’ winery from being built. Here’s what it means for the region’s future

Pretty tough for wineries.

Flooding in south-east Australia set to hit wine production

Still developing.

Organic and biodynamic Champagne: Green fingers

Developing practices.

Wine packaging is going to change, sooner rather than later

Let’s hope so.

Consumer groups obtain TTB commitment to issue rulemakings on mandatory alcohol labeling

Big news.

Etna announces nine new contrade with map update

A very cool map.

Wine business needs to reach out to new consumers as core drinkers’ ranks dwindle, expert says

When your customers are dying off, what do you do?

After 7,000 years, Turkish wines are hitting the big time

No thanks to the government.

The Wine Flaw of Our Times

Mousey is lousy.

Inside Vienna’s Iconic Wine Taverns

Long live the heurigen.

Aged Whites from Southern Italy?

Older Fiano.

Brandi Carlile Believes Wine Can Make a Difference

Wine, this woman, and song. All for a good cause.