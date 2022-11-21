Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
On Marginality
Get thee to the extremes.
The carbon’s in the details
Interesting data.
Think wine advertising is sexist today? Check out these Chronicle articles from 1942
Talking to the “housewives.”
From tradition to the metaverse, Napa wine symposium showcases ideas old and new
Sounds like a great conversation.
The Science Behind UV Light in Vineyards
Very interesting research.
After the Deluge: The Ahr Revival
An important update.
This is what the wine trade really needs to worry about
Dropping consumption.
Napa stopped a ‘theme park-size’ winery from being built. Here’s what it means for the region’s future
Pretty tough for wineries.
Flooding in south-east Australia set to hit wine production
Still developing.
Organic and biodynamic Champagne: Green fingers
Developing practices.
Wine packaging is going to change, sooner rather than later
Let’s hope so.
Consumer groups obtain TTB commitment to issue rulemakings on mandatory alcohol labeling
Big news.
Etna announces nine new contrade with map update
A very cool map.
Wine business needs to reach out to new consumers as core drinkers’ ranks dwindle, expert says
When your customers are dying off, what do you do?
After 7,000 years, Turkish wines are hitting the big time
No thanks to the government.
The Wine Flaw of Our Times
Mousey is lousy.
Inside Vienna’s Iconic Wine Taverns
Long live the heurigen.
Aged Whites from Southern Italy?
Older Fiano.
Brandi Carlile Believes Wine Can Make a Difference
Wine, this woman, and song. All for a good cause.