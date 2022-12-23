Happy holidays from wine country. The Europa Village Wineries and Resort in the Temecula Valley twinkles amidst its holiday decorations. Insiders know that mid-winter is often the best time to visit wine country, as it’s one of the more calm times of the year for winemakers.

Zinfandel vines hunkered down for the winter are seen through a cold morning mist in Alexander Valley. Sonoma County plays host to some exceptionally old vineyards of Zinfandel, some of which are found in Alexander Valley. These days, they are a rarity, as more and more acreage gets converted to the more lucrative Cabernet Sauvignon.

