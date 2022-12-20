Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Central Texas vineyard owner pleads guilty to misdemeanor counts in Capitol insurrection

On The Trail Of Peruvian Wine

The Blaufränkisch summit: getting to grips with this fabulous variety in the Austrian alps

Bordeaux Grower Takes Merchants to Court Over Excess Profit. Where Might This Lead?

Where are the world’s oldest wines?

Consumers Weigh in on Ingredient Labels for Wine

Norwegian restaurants the latest target of fine wine thefts

The Rhône Valley Bets Big on White Wine

Money on tap for Black wine producers, entrepreneurs

Winc and Sherry Lehmann: Two Very Different US Retailers in Trouble

Remembering d’Arry Osborn, a South Australian Wine Legend

The wine industry needs to move into the 21st century

California’s Jackson Family Wines sues insurer over $430 million in wildfire damage claims

Is the Carmel Coast California’s Next Pinot Noir Star?

The Year’s Best Books on Wine (and Whisky)

Thailand’s Secret Wine Region Is a Lush, Grape-Scented Paradise

What does 2023 hold for fine wine?

“Round” Wine Has Lost Its Edge

Nutrition facts will soon appear on some wine bottles, and they might surprise you

Man accused of fine wine Ponzi scheme faces extradition to the US

Fiji Water owners just bought one of Napa Valley’s most beloved tasting rooms

Chasselas: a Swiss speciality that is peak perfection

Global heating helps turns icy Sweden into unique wine-making territory

This 2-woman winery produces varietals you may not have heard of

Has Wine Country become too expensive for its own good?

