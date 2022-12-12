Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

What You Need to Know About Romanian Wine

Love me some Feteasca Neagra.

Tropical vineyards put India on the wine map

And soon they’ll be traded publicly.

Trentodoc Makes Mountains out of Molehills

Great wines, but sounds like a marketing change needs to be made.

Bordeaux stages biggest wine protest in decades after plunging sales to China

The view from China.

Bordeaux winemakers protest and seek aid to pull up vines

The view from Europe.

All the wines served at President Biden’s state dinner with Emmanuel Macron

Vicarious fun.

Napa vineyard sales are usually secret. So why was this $34 million deal so public?

Because the market is slowing, says Esther Mobley.

Winners and Losers in New Consumer Study on Nutritional and Ingredient Wine Labeling

It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

‘It’s a huge win for diversity’: Michelin named this Napa sommelier the top in the state

A well-deserved honor.

A Case Study of Iconic Napa Valley Wineries with a Change in Ownership and their Women Winemakers

Nice to see the percentage of female winemakers rise!

DTC Lawsuits Are Failing to Reach Supreme Court Resolution

Much gnashing of teeth.

Champagne Producers Rebel Against Environmental Reverse

Glad someone is objecting.

Is ‘borderless’ wine the future?

Taste trumping terroir?

Iconic NYC wine store Sherry-Lehmann may close after 88-year run: sources

This is the NY Post, however.

Turning the Tables on Brian Freedman

A conversation with the author.

The Most Memorable Wines of 2022

Eric’s best-of list.

Andrew Jefford: ‘Drinking cheap wine need not be a cheap experience’

As thoughtful as ever.

The ancient technique of marine wine making

Not bottles, grapes!

How to Spend 36 Food and Wine-Filled Hours in Lodi

Get stuck!

‘Severe headwinds’ forecast for fine wine market

But we’re not exactly sure which direction they’re blowing.

Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners

Some names to buy from.

Choosing the right beverage this holiday season

Andre Mack on NPR.

Ancient vines, extraordinary wines

Cypriot wines.

Mac McDonald’s Outsized Impact on the Black Wine Community

A nice profile of a California wine pioneer.

Is Los Angeles the True Birthplace of American Wine?

Birthplace of California wine, to be sure.

Switzerland’s Most Exciting Wines Are Finally Coming to the U.S.

Excellent news. But can we afford them?