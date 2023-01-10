Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

After a 17-year battle, Napa’s most controversial vineyard is going to an unexpected owner

The Halls take the tax writeoff instead of fighting the county.

In: Light Reds. Out: TBD.

Jason Wilson calls his trends.

Buying Influence in the Wine World

The many many ways.

China to fast evolve beyond ‘safe’ Bordeaux blends

Call it Phase Two.

Wine Labels and their Discontents

Mike Veseth on ingredient labeling.

‘Murder Mountain’ Makes Killer Pinot Noir

Humboldt wine. It’s a thing.

Can Wine Beat The Odds In 2023?

Strong headwinds on that island that used to be part of the EU.

Police seize 300 bottles of Champagne in raid

Nothing quite like drinking bubbly whilst shooting your crossbow.

The Wine Viking at Home in Sicily

The wandering Dane settles down.

‘Wine is so Latino, it hurts’: What it means to be a Latino vintner in a white-dominated field

Great article.

Wineries Take Role as Forest Guardians

Plant more trees.

The Legacy of Luciano Sandrone

RIP.

Barolo Icon Luciano Sandrone Dies at 76

The Spectator obit.

What Is the Future for American Wine Négociants?

Bright, it seems.

Deere & Co. will allow farmers to repair their own equipment

Sounds esoteric, but this is a big deal.

Wine’s Most Inspiring People 2023: Peter Bell — A ‘Gentle Titan’ in the Finger Lakes

Mr. Finger Lakes.

Wine’s Most Inspiring People 2023: Remy Drabkin — A Universal Drive for Holistic Equity

I am happy to know about her now.

South Australia wine producer loses $1m worth of grapes in floods

At the wrong time, they’re devastating.

Older generation in France blamed for domestic wine lull

Blame grandmere.

Profiles in wine: Shauna Rosenblum reflects on a winery childhood; being the first woman winemaker at Ridge Vineyards Lytton Springs winery

The lady of Lytton Springs.

The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores

More on the slide to decrepitude.

Get to Know Germany’s Booming Natural Wine Scene

Thats schwefelfrei to you!

‘Groundbreaking’: the advantage of using paper wine bottles in Japan

They don’t break when the ground shakes.

Why 2021 Burgundy will be an unusual vintage

There ain’t much of it.

How Low Yields Are Spurring Texas Winemakers’ Creativity

But don’t ask Wine Enthusiast how they taste.