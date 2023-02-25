Some people run marathons. Me? I taste 150 or so Cabernets before lunch. That’s the way I like to describe my annual tradition of experiencing the event called Premiere Napa Valley.

Each year, the Napa Valley Vintners Association hosts an annual fundraising event known as Premiere Napa Valley. Premiere consists of a barrel tasting and auction, in which the wines on offer are all unique creations made specifically and only for this event. Premiereoffers bidders the opportunity to own an incredibly rare wine that often represents the very pinnacle of a winemaker’s efforts in that vintage. All the invited bidders are ostensibly in the wine trade (retailers, distributors, etc.), while other attendees include the media and winery staff. The proceeds from the auction go to help fund the Vintners Association itself.

It’s been referred to as the world’s most expensive bakesale.

From my standpoint, the event is always an opportunity to do three things: connect with the broader Napa winemaking community; get a sense of the vintage as a whole (since most wines share a common vintage); and taste some of the best wines made in Napa Valley.

Rare as Snow in Napa

The wines made for Premiere are often the very best barrel produced by each winery that season or are special blends made exclusively for sale at the event. Offered in 5, 10, and 20-case lots, they are often, and accurately, described as the rarest wines made in Napa.

Tasting through 150 or 200 of these lots from the same vintage gives me a deep sense of the potential for a given year’s work in Napa, as well as shows me what Napa winemakers are really capable of when working at the peak of their craft.

Snow above Shafer Vineyards the afternoon of February 24th, 2023

Yesterday morning, February 24th, I joined hundreds of my industry colleagues in the extremely chilly barrel cellar at Charles Krug Winery to taste through 154 lots being auctioned off this year. While the cellar was cold, everyone was chillier than usual having woken up to the unusual sight of snow on all the surrounding mountains thanks to what meteorologists are calling the most intense winter storm to hit California in decades.

In fact, everyone attending the event only got the chance to taste 153 samples of wine because the poor folks at Keenan winery were stuck on Spring Mountain, their path to the tasting blocked by a massive tree (bigger than the chainsaws owned by neighbors) that had fallen across the road.

Six to twelve inches of snow fell in some places high in the mountains surrounding Napa on Thursday night, drifting to nearly two feet in some places thanks to strong winds. I’m still waiting for photos of someone snowboarding through vineyards on Spring Mountain or Howell Mountain but I trust (and pray) these photos will surface with some time.

So of the 153 wines available to taste, most were from the 2021 vintage. I was (and am) incredibly excited by what I tasted.

Napa’s Best Vintage in a Decade

Coming off of three years of drought, the 2021 vintage was destined to be small. The winter delivered a scant amount of rain in January and February and then almost nothing after that. While this lack of moisture had the effect of limiting the amount of fruit that the vines were ready to produce, the lack of adverse weather also meant that both bud break and flowering proceeded uneventfully.

The Spring came early and warm, and the growing season proceeded accordingly, with early bud break, early flowering, and earlier veraison than average (whatever that is in this age of climate chaos). As a result, the 2021 harvest was extremely early—for some the earliest on record. The 2021 summer was marked by no significant heat events, unlike some other recent vintages, allowing for smooth and even ripening.

With the memories of the prior year’s horrific fires still relatively fresh in everyone’s mind, the early and unhurried harvest after an idyllic summer seemed like a gift from the gods, and after tasting the 2021 wines, that’s certainly the kind of superlative characterization one might make about the resulting wines.

Members of the trade taste the various 2023 Premiere Napa Valley auction lots available for bid

Napa has had a number of excellent vintages in recent years, my favorites being the 2019, 2013, and 2010, but from my tasting yesterday, the 2021 vintage blows them all away. Maybe I’ve lost the immediacy of my sensorial memory of those vintages, but I can’t remember any of them possessing the perfect balance of fresh acidity, brilliant fruit, and supple fineness of tannin that I found in the best wines at Premiere this year.

The best wines from 2021 have this seamlessness to their texture, with extremely fine-grained tannins that offer a fantastically smooth frame on which to hang perfectly ripe fruit. And the fruit? It’s gorgeous. Juicy, lush, and vibrant, provided that it was not picked too ripe. This year allowed for such bright and vivacious flavors, it made those producers with extended hang-time and raisined notes stand out like sore thumbs.

Because of the drought year, berry and cluster sizes were often smaller than usual, meaning that it was possible to end up with significant tannins in the wine. While there were a few “chewy” wines and a couple of positively monstrously tannic ones, for the most part, the wines offered beautiful structure that is both quite accessible now but I think will make for fantastic aging potential, backed by the generous acidity the season afforded.

Did I mention that these wines are f$%*ing delicious? They’re really phenomenally tasty.

In short 2021 is the best vintage Napa has seen in more than a decade, in my opinion, and tops even the exceptional 2019 vintage, which is just now hitting the market. It will be a couple more years before these wines are available to consumers, but they are going to be worth waiting for and worth stocking up on.

Tasting Notes

Wines are grouped by their rough score category below, and listed alphabetically by producer name. They are accompanied by the brief notes I made in the moment while tasting, edited only for clarity and grammar.

Wines With A Score Between 9.5 And 10

2021 Heitz Cellar “SVV” Merlot, St. Helena Tight tannins, fruit and herbs, black plum, stony, delish .

2021 Kerr Cellars “The Hydra” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Juicy, bright, long, fantastic, supple.

2021 La Jota Vineyard Co. Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain Juicy, long, intense, fine tannins, fresh.

2021 Larkmead Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Gorgeous, juicy, luscious, black cherry, blueberry, fabulous acidity.

2021 LITHOLOGY “Triple Threat” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Gorgeous, bright, supple, juicy, fine tannins, elegant and pure .

2003 Schramsberg Vineyards “2003 Brut Late Disgorged” Sparkling Wine, Napa Valley Lemon peel, orange peel, and brioche. Saline, gorgeous, great acidity. 7 g/l dosage.

2021 Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, St. Helena Dark purple, camphor, floral, cherry. bright, extremely juicy, balanced, cherry, blueberry. Long finish.

2021 Staglin Family Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Showing slightly reduced, cherry, tobacco, slightly minty, great acidity, very fine tannins, ultimately delicious.

2021 Turnbull Wine Cellars Cabernet Franc, Oakville Incredibly floral and juicy, bright, vibrant, stunning.

Wines With A Score Around 9.5

2021 Acumen “5.71 Carats” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Juicy, bright, well-integrated oak, cherry, excellent acidity, long.

2021 Amici Cellars “Beckstoffer Georges III” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Hint of reduction, supple tannins, bright, juicy, long, cherry, cassis.

2021 BRAND Napa Valley “See Clone” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Juicy, bright, cherry, licorice, boysenberry, great acid, fine tannins, long.

2021 Brilliant Mistake Wines “Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Juicy, rich, powerful, bright, great acid, seamless

2021 Buena Vista Winery “Grand Chateau Buena Vista” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Juicy, bright, muscular tannins, long, cherry, cassis.

2020 Cathiard Vineyard “Block Justine” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Supple, balanced, rich, but lively, juicy, poised. Cherry, cassis. Hint of earth.

2021 Chappellet Vineyard “Upper Terraces” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Rich, cherry, tobacco, fine tannins, juicy

2021 Cliff Lede Vineyards “Bohemian Thrill” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District Cherry, blueberry, rich, supple tannins, fine, great acidity .

2021 Crocker & Starr Wines “The Goddess” Cabernet Franc, St. Helena Lighter in color, floral, bright, juicy, delicious, berry, cherry, and plum. Putty tannins.

2021 Detert Family Vineyards “East Block Old Vines” Cabernet Franc, Oakville Floral, bright, plum and cherry, putty-like tannins, very tasty.

2021 Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Juicy, bright, delicious. Fresh, great balance, wispy tannins.

2021 Farella Vineyard “Terrace Reserve” Cabernet Sauvignon, Coombsville Bright, juicy, finessed, fresh, cherry, long, balanced.

2021 Fisher Vineyards “Lamb Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Calistoga Juicy, bright, fresh, pure, crystalline, yum!

2021 Grgich Hills Estate “Paradise Block Old Vine” Cabernet Sauvignon, Yountville Juicy, bright, fine tannins, long, refined.

2021 HALL “Sacrashe” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Powerful tannins, supple rich, bright. Cherry forever.

2021 Inglenook “Terzetto” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Bright and fresh, herbs, plum, cherry .

2021 Joseph Phelps Vineyards “Backus Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Chewy tannins, bright, long, earthy notes in finish.

2022 Lang & Reed Napa Valley “Paradise Found” Chenin Blanc, Napa Valley Quince, grapefruit, honey, bright, juicy, light grip .

2021 Matthiasson “Phoenix Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley Juicy, bright, fresh, long, herbal, fine tannins. Floral.

2021 Mayacamas Vineyards “Estate” Cabernet Franc, Mount Veeder Gorgeous, bright, fresh, plummy, cherry, herbs, great acid, fine tannins.

2021 Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder Cola, bright, juicy, fine tannins.

2021 Nickel & Nickel “John C. Sullenger Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Cherry and black cherry, hint of herbs

2021 O’Shaughnessy Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Delicious, mouthwatering, great cherry fruit, blueberry.

2021 Ovid Napa Valley “MMXXI” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Juicy, bright, fresh, supple, tangy .

2021 Pride Mountain Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Fresh, juicy, cherry, bright, muscular tannins, long.

2021 Quintessa “Mt. Calisse” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Stony tannins, acidity, juicy, fine, cherry cola.

2021 Quixote Winery “The Dragon’s Windmill” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District Juicy, cola, cherry, fine tannins, great acid .

2021 Robert Mondavi Winery “To Kalon Vineyard” Red Table Wine, Oakville Muscular, bright acidity, velvety tannins, mouth-coating, gorgeous, floral.

2021 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars “FAY Hillside Blocks 10A/12A” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District Juicy, bright, refined, excellent acidity.

2021 TEXTBOOK “5ive Proprietary Red Blend” Red Table Wine, Oakville Bright and tasty.

2021 Volker Eisele Family Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Chiles Valley District Juicy, fresh, earthy, savory, fine tannins.

Wines With A Score Between 9 And 9.5

2021 Arrow & Branch “Heritage Series” Cabernet Franc, Coombsville Intense, muscular, fine tannins, cola, slightly bitter finish, but great acidity.

2021 Barnett Vineyards “Rattlesnake Blend” Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring Mountain District Juicy, berry, blueberry, blackberry, and cherry. Sweet oak, great acid .

2021 Beaulieu Vineyard “Peaks & Valleys” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Fine supple tannins, long. A touch bitter on the finish .

2021 Blackbird Vineyards “PNV Cuvee” Red Table Wine, Napa Valley Smoky, cherry, tobacco, juicy.

2021 Brandlin Estate “Blue Shale” Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder Dark, rich, stony, muscular tannins, earthy, blueberry.

2021 CADE Estate Winery “13th Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain Juicy, bright, powdery tannins, long, floral, oak on finish.

2021 Cain Vineyard & Winery “The Phoenix Rises” Red Table Wine, Spring Mountain District A glorious reincarnation after the fire. Supple, bright, umami, much less brett than usual, methinks.

2021 Chimney Rock Winery “Hills of Grace” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District Juicy, bright, cherry, with a touch of earth, great acid. Herbs in finish .

2021 Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring Mountain District Massive, rich, ripe, but with good acid. Tannins need time.

2021 ELLMAN “Back to School Proprietary Red Blend” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Mocha, espresso, too much oak signature I think, but bright, juicy fruit, cherry blueberry .

2021 Emerson Brown “Oakville Ranch Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Cherry cola, fine, muscular tannins.

2021 Fait-Main, Tierra Roja Vineyards “Touquette’s Baguette” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Rich, cherry, floral, bright acidity, fine tannins.

2021 Favia “Measured in Decades” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Juicy, bright, tight tannins, earthy note .

2021 Grieve Family Winery Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley Juicy, lemon, grapefruit, crisp and zingy, delicious. Passionfruit in finish.

2021 Ink Grade “Third Circle” Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain Intense, chewy, super thick tannins, but lower alcohol and great acidity, but I feel the tannins in my throat even though I didn’t swallow. Won’t be ready for years.

2021 Kale Wines “Heritage Block” Grenache, Rutherford Juicy, bright strawberry and cherry, excellent acid, wispy tannins.

2021 Lail Vineyards “THE HENRY” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Chewy tannins, cherry, cassis, great acidity.

2021 Lewis Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Ripe, sweet fruit. Fine tannins that gain muscle in the finish.

2021 Marciano Estate “L’Éminence” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Sweet cherry fruit, cola, juicy.

2021 Newton Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Rich, juicy, muscular, cherry, licorice.

2021 Patent Wines “Utilitarian” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley Juicy, bright, fine tannins, cherry cola.

2021 Pine Ridge Vineyards “Luminary” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District Hints of struck match, fine tannins, cassis blackberry, cherry, great acid, nice length, fine-grained.

2021 Shafer Vineyards “John’s Upper Seven” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Cassis, black cherry, great acid, espresso, fine tannins, hint of blueberry in finish.

2021 Signorello Estate “Leap of Faith” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Cassis and licorice, juicy, bright, fine tannins, long.

2021 Silverado Vineyards “Right Bank Reverie Meritage” Red Table Wine, Coombsville Juicy, stony, plummy, mocha, fine tannins, floral.

2021 St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Juicy, bright, cherry, refined.

2021 Stringer Cellars “The Fourth Horseman” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Muscular, bright fruit, juicy.

2021 TATE “Tetz Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Juicy, mocha, cherry, boysenberry, fine tannins, supple .

2021 The Debate Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley Juicy, bright, muscular, floral, plummy .

2021 TOR Wines “The Centennial’ Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Sweet nose, dark rich fruit, plush, fluffy tannins.

2021 Vineyard 29 “29 Estate, Block 3” Cabernet Sauvignon, St. Helena Chewy tannins. Bright fruit.

2021 William Harrison Vineyards & Winery “Old Block” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Silky, rich, supple, complex, black cherry.

Wines With A Score Around 9

2021 Alpha Omega “The Sunshine Lady” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Juicy, rich, excellent acidity, mocha, blueberry.

2021 Artesa Vineyards & Winery “Elevation Block” Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder Bright, juicy, fine tannins, stony!

2021 Beau Vigne “Titania” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Cherry cola, fine tannins, supple.

2021 Cakebread Cellars “Estate Reserve” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Cherry, cassis, heavy oak, drying tannins but redeeming flavors and good acid.

NV Chandon “Mt. Veeder Vintage Brut, Library Selection” Sparkling Wine, Mount Veeder Lemon pith, lemon peel, honey, golden apples.

2021 Dakota Shy “Steltzner Barrel Selection” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District Thick, muscular, plush fruit. Ripe.

2021 Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot, Napa Valley Bright plum, cherry, fine tannins.

2021 Ehlers Estate Cabernet Franc, St. Helena Earthy, umami, cola, chocolate, plum, and vanilla.

2021 Faustini Wines “AVA IV” Cabernet Sauvignon, Coombsville Juicy, bright, massive tannins, chewy.

2021 Freemark Abbey “Rooted in History” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Juicy, bright, cherry, mocha.

2022 Gamble Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Chewy, rich, licorice and black cherry.

2021 Ghost Block Estate Wines “Maratona” Cabernet Sauvignon, Yountville Mocha, cherry black, massive tannins.

2021 GRO Wines “Polaris Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain Rich, powdery tannins, long, chewy, good acid.

2021 Groth Vineyards & Winery “Sweet Spot” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Juicy, bright, lush, well-integrated oak .

2021 Hossfeld Vineyards “CCF Blend – Coliseum/Contour/Flagpole” Red Table Wine, Napa Valley Umami and cherry, fine, stony tannins.

2021 Hudson Napa Valley “Trillium” Chardonnay, Los Carneros Juicy, lemon curd, white flowers, finish of butterscotch.

2021 J.H. Wheeler “Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Sweet even salty cherry, plum, rich and ripe. Chewy tannins.

2021 Long Meadow Ranch Winery “E.J. Church” Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley Earthy, plum, sandpaper tannins, good acidity.

2021 Markham Vineyards “Bryan’s Block” Cabernet Sauvignon, Yountville Bright, juicy. Rich.

2021 Maroon Wines Cabernet Sauvignon, Coombsville Cola, cherry, bright, fresh. Good acidity.

2021 Maxville Winery “Saeculum by ORANOS” Cabernet Sauvignon, Chiles Valley District Ripe and juicy, cherry, good acid.

2021 Merryvale Vineyards “Estate Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, St. Helena Juicy cherry, black cherry, great acid.

2021 Miner Family Winery “Bonny’s Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Minty cherry, oak, tight tannins. Good acid.

2021 Monticello Vineyards “Tietjen Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Juicy, bright, fresh, fine tannins.

2021 Morlet Family Vineyards “Le Fabuleux Franc” Cabernet Franc, Oakville Oaky, supple, bright, a touch too much wood for my taste.

2021 Mount Veeder Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder Ripe, juicy. Fine tannins.

2021 ONEHOPE Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Juicy, fine, powdery tannins, cherry, licorice .

2021 Pahlmeyer “Stone’s Throw” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Muscular chewy tannins, hint of smokiness, licorice.

2021 Palmaz Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Coombsville Rich, oaky, mocha, saline.

2021 Paraduxx Red Table Wine, Napa Valley Boysenberry, fine tannins, smooth. Muscular .

2021 PEJU “FUEGO” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley Bright, juicy, long, oaky, polished.

2021 Raymond Vineyards “Awakening” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Bright, chewy tannins, cola, boysenberry.

2021 Rombauer Vineyards “Atlas Peak Napa Valley” Cabernet Sauvignon, Atlas Peak Ripe, drying tannins, but oak reasonably integrated .

2021 S. R. Tonella Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Thick, mouth-stoppering tannins, ripe rich fruit. Needs time.

2021 Salvestrin “Vino di Famiglia” Sangiovese, St. Helena Oaky, cherry, vanilla, incense. Bright and juicy.

2021 Silver Oak “Heritage Homecoming” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Bright lean, juicy, fresh, cherry, touch of coconut.

2021 Somnium Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Chewy tannins, bright cherry fruit, fresh.

2021 Tamber Bey Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Oaky, black olive, rich, plush, good acid.

2021 THE GRADE Cellars “Metamorphosis” Cabernet Sauvignon, Calistoga Rich, sweet cherry fruit, thick tannins.

2020 The Vice “The Cowboy of Wall Street” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District Sweet cherry cola. Juicy. Fine tannins.

2021 Tres Sabores Zinfandel, Rutherford Juicy, boisterous, and bright

2022 Trois Noix “Muir Hanna Old Vine” Chardonnay, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley Fresh, savory, lemon, bright, juicy. Vanilla notes but aged in a neutral barrel.

2022 Wade Cellars “My Belief is Stronger Than Your Doubt” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Rich, ripe, umami, brown sugar, putty-like tannins.

2021 Whitehall Lane Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Oaky aroma, cherry, fine tannins, supple, good acid.

2021 William Cole Vineyards “Smoking Gun” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Ripe, juicy, black cherry and sour cherry .

Wines With A Score Between 8.5 And 9

2021 Anthem Winery And Vineyards “Estate” Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder Black cherry, blackberry, rich, putty-like tannins .

2021 AXR Napa Valley “Redwood Block” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Chewy, rich, thick tannins, black cherry.

2021 Baldacci Family Vineyards “Assemblage V” Red Table Wine, Napa Valley Blackberry and black cherry, chewy tannins.

2021 Bell Wine Cellars “Terraces and Dales” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Cherry, tight muscular tannins.

2021 Belle Glos “Eulenloch” Pinot Noir, Napa Valley Cherry raspberry, rich, good acid.

2022 Coquerel Family Wine Estates “Walnut Wash Vineyard” Sauvignon Blanc, Calistoga Lemon peel, grapefruit, vanilla .

2019 Diamond Mountain Vineyard “Single Block” Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Mountain District Chewy, thick tannins, cherry, good acidity.

2021 Faust “The Pact Summit” Cabernet Sauvignon, Coombsville Smoky oak, cherry, massive tannins.

2021 Frank Family Vineyards “Winston Hill Block 5 – Heart Block” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Cherry, juicy, straightforward.

2021 Hertelendy Vineyards “La Belle Étoile” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Ripe, rich, chewy.

2022 Hyde Vineyard Estate Pinot Noir, Los Carneros A little spritzy still, bright, cherry, raspberry, fresh.

2021 Louis M. Martini Winery “Special Selection” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Cherry, chewy.

2020 Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine “Marilouise” Sparkling Wine, Los Carneros Lemon pith, juicy, grapefruit, lean.

2021 Pope Valley Winery “PNV Super Blend” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Ripe, rich, juicy.

2021 Round Pond Estate “SVS” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Ripe oaky, drying tannins.

2022 Rutherford Ranch Winery “Abela Vineyard Charlie’s Reserve” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Sulfury, cherry, unresolved, fine tannins.

2021 Sequoia Grove Winery “Tonella Estate – Barrel Select” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Mocha, vanilla, tight, muscular, rich. Too much oak.

2021 Silver Ghost “Ode to Mac” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Ripe, super fruity, rich, good acid.

2021 Switchback Ridge “Tabula Rasa” Cabernet Sauvignon, Calistoga Massive, sweet fruit, ripe, chewy tannins.

2021 Taplin Cellars “Lewelling Sisters” Cabernet Sauvignon, St. Helena Oaky, dark, rich, cherry, cassis, touch of heat .

2021 Taub Family Vineyards “Triumvirate” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Super-ripe but not overripe, lush, sweet fruit.

2022 Trefethen Family Vineyards Riesling, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley Bright, zingy, orange oil, lemon, juicy.

2021 Vineyard 7 & 8 “Namesake” Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring Mountain District Riiiiiipe, saline, juicy, raisined, brown sugar. Good acid.

NV ZD Wines “Petit Abacus” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Rich, fig raisin, supple, fresher than usual I think.

Wines With A Score Around 8.5

2021 AvinoDos Wines Cabernet Franc, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley Oaky, reduced, earthy.

2022 Buoncristiani Family Winery “The Closer” Dessert, Calistoga Candied blackberries, sweet blueberry, very sweet.

2021 Davies Vineyards “J. Davies Estate, Tres Bloques” Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Mountain District Uncharacteristically very ripe, sweet fruit, plush, very sweet fruity, too much.

2021 Foley Johnson “Peral Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Ripe, reduced, plushy, sweet fruit, slightly raisined.

2021 Freedom Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District Massive, ripe, chewy.

2021 Hesperian Wines Cabernet Sauvignon, Atlas Peak Very oaky, cherry, ripe, too much oak.

2021 Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Ripe, raisined, actually overripe, fine tannins.

2021 Reynolds Family Winery “Three/Sixteenths” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Oaky, tight tannins, cherry, but dominated by too much oak.

2020 Smith Devereux “Nancy’s” Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley Ripe, raisined, cherry, mocha, tight woody, mouth-drying tannins.

2021 To Kalon Vineyard Company Red Table Wine, Oakville Too much oak, rich, good acid, drying tannins.

Wines With A Score Between 8 And 8.5

2021 Merus Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder Over-oaked in a major way. Drying tannins, all wood .

2021 Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Massive, palate-locking tannins. Bitter .