New Zealand wine producers begin harvest in the wake of cyclone destruction
Hard to imagine.
Hawke’s Bay Cleanup Begins
Heartbreaking.
Full extent of flood damage to vineyards won’t be known for days
Scary.
Beckstoffer Vineyards Sues Last Bottle for Trademark Infringement
Oopsie. The “Illuminati” got pissed, indeed.
The Maddening Business of Marketing to Millennials
I disagree.
Sustainable winegrowing in a warming world
Today Mexico, tomorrow California.
Move Over, Tuscany: Why Croatia’s Wine Regions Should Be on Your Radar
Vogue anoints Croatia.
Exploring South Africa’s Black Wine Scene
A vibrant scene, and growing.
Why Oregon Winemakers Are Embracing Dry Farming
For when the water runs out.
Alarm Over Proposed Changes To Phylloxera Act
Flirting with disaster.
Spree of 6-Figure Wine Cellar Heists Puts Somms and Retailers on High Alert
The trendy theft these days.
Perpetrators of Massive Wine Fraud Sentenced to House Arrest in France
But the real criminals weren’t even named.
Chianti Classico’s new subzones: shining a light on diverse terroir
More complex than it gets credit for.
Opening the doors to the Champagne region
Good for visit planning.
French vineyards want payout to ditch vines and wines as trade dries up
Hooked on subsidies.
An English lord and lady are selling their Napa Valley vineyard for $35 million
Nice view.
Wait, Sorry, What Is “Glou-Glou” Again?
On the dripping edge.
This tiny Napa Valley shop sells the best wines you’ve never heard of
A talent-hunter.
Amid Climate Change, Spain’s Torres Family Bets on Ancient Grapes
Always on the cutting edge.
What Is Carbon Sequestration and Why Is It Important for the Wine Industry?
Nice piece.
A Case Study in Growing an Emerging Wine State
New Mexico has a lot of catching up to do.
Winemakers Are Reimagining Grape Waste as a Resource
Skin creme anyone?
Are lighter bottles in sight?
Let’s hope so.
Dino Illuminati – Once in a Lifetime
Alfonso pens a remembrance.
Devil’s Advocate: Vinegar or Wine?
If you’re ok with mouse, why not VA?
2022: Washington’s ‘impossible’ vintage
A report from the inside.
Top Sommeliers Are Offering Tuition-Free Wine Classes to BIPOC Students
Awesome.
For Emerging American Wine Regions, Can Trends Trump Terroir?
Finding a place for your place.