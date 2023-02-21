Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

New Zealand wine producers begin harvest in the wake of cyclone destruction

Hard to imagine.

Hawke’s Bay Cleanup Begins

Heartbreaking.

Full extent of flood damage to vineyards won’t be known for days

Scary.

Beckstoffer Vineyards Sues Last Bottle for Trademark Infringement

Oopsie. The “Illuminati” got pissed, indeed.

The Maddening Business of Marketing to Millennials

I disagree.

Sustainable winegrowing in a warming world

Today Mexico, tomorrow California.

Move Over, Tuscany: Why Croatia’s Wine Regions Should Be on Your Radar

Vogue anoints Croatia.

Exploring South Africa’s Black Wine Scene

A vibrant scene, and growing.

Why Oregon Winemakers Are Embracing Dry Farming

For when the water runs out.

Alarm Over Proposed Changes To Phylloxera Act

Flirting with disaster.

Spree of 6-Figure Wine Cellar Heists Puts Somms and Retailers on High Alert

The trendy theft these days.

Perpetrators of Massive Wine Fraud Sentenced to House Arrest in France

But the real criminals weren’t even named.

Chianti Classico’s new subzones: shining a light on diverse terroir

More complex than it gets credit for.

Opening the doors to the Champagne region

Good for visit planning.

French vineyards want payout to ditch vines and wines as trade dries up

Hooked on subsidies.

An English lord and lady are selling their Napa Valley vineyard for $35 million

Nice view.

Wait, Sorry, What Is “Glou-Glou” Again?

On the dripping edge.

This tiny Napa Valley shop sells the best wines you’ve never heard of

A talent-hunter.

Amid Climate Change, Spain’s Torres Family Bets on Ancient Grapes

Always on the cutting edge.

What Is Carbon Sequestration and Why Is It Important for the Wine Industry?

Nice piece.

A Case Study in Growing an Emerging Wine State

New Mexico has a lot of catching up to do.

Winemakers Are Reimagining Grape Waste as a Resource

Skin creme anyone?

Are lighter bottles in sight?

Let’s hope so.

Dino Illuminati – Once in a Lifetime

Alfonso pens a remembrance.

Devil’s Advocate: Vinegar or Wine?

If you’re ok with mouse, why not VA?

2022: Washington’s ‘impossible’ vintage

A report from the inside.

Top Sommeliers Are Offering Tuition-Free Wine Classes to BIPOC Students

Awesome.

For Emerging American Wine Regions, Can Trends Trump Terroir?

Finding a place for your place.