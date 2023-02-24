As regular readers know, I collaborate with photographers to add some visual beauty to my weekly ramblings and wine reviews here, and to enliven your desktop backgrounds or screensavers if you’re interested in looking at wine-related imagery instead of pictures of your kids or pets.

I’m pleased to introduce my latest collaborator, photographer David Sawyer.

Born and raised in Manchester, and a lifelong Manchester United fan, after completing school in England David headed to Chicago to study photography at Columbia College. Leaving college early, driven and ambitious he set off to London and Milan, kickstarting his career shooting editorial for the likes of Vogue Pelle and Vogue Gioiello. He then moved to New York and began shooting around the world for the brands and magazines such as Armani, Nike, British Airways, Tiffany & Co., David Yurman, Martha Stewart, Food & Wine Magazine, amongst many others.

After twenty-five years David pivoted into his other passion: wine. He worked diligently within the field to become the Wine Director for two James Beard Award-winning chefs. David went on to learn the retail side of the wine business, and in between worked two full harvests, 2018 in Napa, 2021 in Alentejo, Portugal. He has now written the photo-driven narrative coffee table book The Harvest, a visual exploration of those two experiences, and the source for the images that will be featured here on Vinography.

David is now based in LA and combining his two passions, photographing within the worlds of both fashion and wine.

For the next year, Vinography will be featuring David’s photographs for your viewing pleasure. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.

You can learn more about David at his website.